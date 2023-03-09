NAUGATUCK, W.Va. — The Tug Valley Panthers look like a team on a mission.
The Panthers (22-3) punched their 17th ticket to the boys state tournament on Thursday as they blew past visiting Huntington St. Joseph 77-34 in a Class A Region IV co-final in a raucous gym.
"Once again I was very happy with the crowd. Like I've said before, when they show up like that, the kids get very excited," longtime Tug Valley coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson said. "Another total team effort. We're rolling right now and we're ready to go dancing. I'm happy for our kids and our fans."
The win was the Panthers' 18th straight as they improved to 22-3. They were rewarded with the No. 2 seed in the Class A state tournament.
Tug Valley will open in Charleston against No. 7 seed Wahama (17-8) on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
"This a tough place to play. We knew that we were overmatched; we were just asking our guys to come out and play hard," St. Joe coach Todd Maynard said. "In one game, you never know what can happen. But (Tug Valley is) just so balanced and complete."
The Panthers raced out to a quick 9-2 lead after a lay-in from Buddy Marcum to start off the game, but an old-fashioned three-point play by the Irish's Grady Paynter cut the lead to 11-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Tug Valley proceeded to blow the game wide open in the second quarter as the Panthers tightened up on defense, holding St. Joe to only four points while also catching fire on the offensive side. Tug Valley posted 25 points in the period to take a 36-11 halftime lead.
"Our offense has been at a championship level all year, but the last few games our defense has been very good," Thompson said. "They're active, they're talking, they're helping and switching and all those good things. The defense sets the tone. And typically, championships are done with defense."
It was more of the same in the second half as the Panthers outpaced the Irish 24-17 in the third quarter and then 17-6 in the fourth quarter as they cruised to the 43-point win.
Tug Valley had a balanced attack, led by super sophomores Ashton Davis and Joey Gollihue, who tossed in 17 points each. They were joined in double figures by freshman Bryson Elia, who came off the bench to chip in 10.
Caden Ehirim led the Irish with 19 points, 15 in the second half.
Maynard, who is very familiar with Tug Valley going back to his days as the coach at Tolsia, had high praises for the Panthers following the game.
"I've said this from the beginning of the year. I know James Monroe, we lost to them in the final four last year and they are a good team. But I don't think anybody beats Tug," Maynard said. "I think Tug wins the Class A state championship and the only way that Tug loses is if they basically beat themselves. ... This is my sixth year playing Tug in the section and region, and this is the best team they've had."
The game was a rematch of last year's Region IV co-final, in which the Irish eliminated Tug Valley in a tight 49-48 game. St. Joe closed out the season 13-12.
ST. JOE 7 4 17 6 -- 34: C. Ehirim 19, I. Sanders 7, M. Reynolds 3, G. Paynter 3, J. Chen 2.
TUG VALLEY 11 25 24 17 -- 77: A. Davis 17, J. Gollihue 17, B. Elia 10, P. Davis 9, B. Ferris 6, B. Brewer 3, J. Wagoner 2, C. Brewer 2, K. Hale 2, C. Newsome 2.