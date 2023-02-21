ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Fairland fans were yelling for their team to reach the coveted 100-point total. The Dragons missed by two, thanks perhaps in part to a running clock late in the final period.
When the game ended, it took the scorekeepers a bit of extra time to tally up the numbers, especially since the home team hadn’t come close to the type of numbers it put up Tuesday night.
Fairland raced to a 32-15 lead after one period and steadily pulled away to outgun Chillicothe Huntington, 98-62, in an Ohio Division III sectional game at Fairland’s Carl York Center. The 98 points are a season high for the Dragons, whose previous best was in a 74-34 win over Eastern on Jan. 21.
“We knew coming in they like to get shots up quick,” Fairland’s J.D. Thacker said. “We practiced against their 1-2-2 (trap) and found the middle. From there it was shoot, drive or dish. Definitely ready for a tournament game.”
Thacker and Brody Buchanan each scored 23 points to lead the Fairland onslaught. Will Davis added 18 points and Chase Allen 13. The Dragons (15-8) finished with 10 3-pointers, with five coming in the explosive first.
“It seemed unreal to get up and down the floor like that,” Thacker said. “We got the shots we wanted. We were able to play with the hot hand.”
Huntington’s David Black led all scorers with 26 points, with 13 coming in the fourth period. Caiden Stewart added 18 points and Ryan Porter 10 for the Huntsmen (5-18).
Buchanan took delight in the pace of play as well.
“I like to play fast,” Buchanan said. “We knew it would be up and down. They like to get a lot of shots up. We had to make sure we got back and were prepared.”
Buchanan said Fairland made some adjustments in the second half and they worked out.
“Get the ball to the middle. We knew we’d get open shots,” Buchanan said. “Create the offense. Different from the times where teams dribble and have to try to get shots up.”
The Dragons agreed that first period was a clinic.
“Call it textbook,” Buchanan said. “We had a lot of energy. A lot came from the way they played.”
Fairland, the No. 7 seed in this section, returns to action Saturday at home against No. 10 Nelsonville-York, which routed Wellston, 62-28, in sectional play Tuesday. Tip is 7 p.m. It’s one of two sectional finals. The other finds Portsmouth at South Point.
Should Fairland and South Point win, they would meet in the district semifinal. South Point went 2-0 against the Dragons in the regular season.
Huntington scored the first five points in the second period to get within 11 at 32-21. Fairland responded with 13 straight points on three straight baskets by Davis, a 3 and a two from Buchanan and two free throws by Allen.
Fairland fans started the chant for 100 after Cliff Fransen made a trey from the corner to hit 98 with 2:13 left on the clock. The Dragons could not get the final two, with the clock in continual motion.
CHILLICOTHE HUNTINGTON 15 16 16 15 – 62: Ary 2, Stewart 18, Black 26, Henneberger 3, Kellough 3, Porter 10.
FAIRLAND 32 20 22 24 – 98: Davis 18, Allen 13, Thacker 23, Leep 6, Marcum 5, Fransen 3, Brown 7, Buchanan 23.
