Huntington's Jaylen Motley (3) drops back on defense after knocking down a three-pointer as the Highlanders take on Cabell Midland in the high school boys basketball Class AAAA, Region IV, Section 1 championship on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Huntington High School.
Huntington's Duane Harris (0) drives baseline against Cabell Midland defender Jack Eastone (2) in the high school boys basketball Class AAAA, Region IV, Section 1 championship on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Huntington High School.
Cabell Midland's Dominic Schmidt (13) attempts to dribble around Huntington's Jaylen Motley (3) in the high school boys basketball Class AAAA, Region IV, Section 1 championship on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Huntington High School.
Huntington's Gavin Lochow drops in a layup as the Highlanders take on Cabell Midland in the high school boys basketball Class AAAA, Region IV, Section 1 championship on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Huntington High School.
Huntington's Jamare Tubbs (12) drops in a layup as the Highlanders take on Cabell Midland in the high school boys basketball Class AAAA, Region IV, Section 1 championship on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Huntington High School.
HUNTINGTON – Jaylen Motley scored a game-high 31 points on Thursday to lead Huntington High's boys basketball team to a 78-61 win over archrival Cabell Midland.
The win captured the Class AAAA, Region IV, Section 1 championship for the Highlanders (18-5) and advanced them to meet the loser of the Section 2 championship, to be decided on Friday.
Huntington coach Ty Holmes said his plan of attack was to challenge Knights senior guard Dominic Schmidt and to outrebound Cabell Midland (13-10).
“We wanted to put pressure on Dominic, their main player, the whole game, so we picked him up full-court and wore him down,” Holmes said.
The second part, rebounding, went the Highlanders’ way too. Huntington had a 37-31 advantage on the boards.
Huntington scored the first 16 points before the Knights got on the scoreboard. While Schmidt finished with 20 points, he didn’t score his first basket until 46 seconds remained in the opening quarter.
Shot finally started to fall for Cabell Midland, but it couldn’t stop Huntington’s offensive attack.
“My main thing was, we played no defense,” Knights coach J.J. Martin said. “I think for high school kids, they get caught up in the extra stuff.”
Student sections from both schools turned out to keep a shouting match between the two schools going until Huntington took a 38-17 lead into halftime.
Motley got hot in the first quarter, hitting three 3-pointers on five attempts, plus two foul shots for 11 points in the first eight minutes.
By halftime, Motley had 16 points. In the third quarter, he hit three more behind the arc and added a pair of two-point field goals plus two more foul shots to complete his scoring total through three quarters.
Motley took only one shot in the fourth quarter as Holmes was able to play many of his bench players for much of the final period.
Mikey Johnson added 17 for Huntington, which will play the loser of St. Albans and Parkersburg South’s matchup on Friday. The Highlanders will host that game.
Cabell Midland was led by Aiden Cottrell’s 21 points. Cottrell had four points in the first half and six through the end of the third period.
In the fourth, with the Knights down 63-34, Cottrell added 12 points to try to get his team back in the game. A 3-pointer by Cottrell with 1:30 to play cut the Highlanders’ lead to 73-53.
As the section runner-up, the Knights will travel to play the winner between St. Albans and Parkersburg South.
