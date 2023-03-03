St. Joe's Isaiah Sanders (23) attempts a shot over Wahama's Bryce Zuspan (3) in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 boys basketball tournament final on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School.
St. Joe's Grady Paynter (0) attemtps a shot against Wahama's Ethan Grey (32) in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 boys basketball tournament final on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School.
Wahama's Bryce Zuspan (3) drives the lane against St. Joe's Isaiah Sanders (23) in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 boys basketball tournament final on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School.
ONA — Wahama cleared the offensive glass not once, not twice, but four times on the first possession of the fourth quarter on Friday night.
The White Falcons didn’t turn any of them into points, but the tone had been set. Wahama rallied from a one-point deficit to Huntington St. Joseph nearly two and a half minutes into the fourth frame with an 18-6 run over the final 5:41 to pull out a 65-54 victory in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 Tournament final at Cabell Midland.
“That’s really a testament to the season that we’ve had,” White Falcons coach Billy Zuspan said. “Playing in the (Little Kanawha Conference), you’re tried by fire in the LKC playing against some of the best players in the state of West Virginia.
“We’ve had some real battles, and I think that’s what really helped us there in that second half.”
Wahama outrebounded the Irish 16-5 in the fourth quarter as part of a 47-29 bulge on the glass. Four White Falcons recorded eight or more rebounds.
St. Joe coach Todd Maynard suggested Wahama’s depth was key to that stat and to the final result. Though the Irish used seven players to the White Falcons’ six, four of them are freshmen.
“I think a lot of people thought they were gonna blow us out probably by 30, but our guys kept playing,” Maynard said. “Proud of our guys. We gave (Wahama) too many second-chance opportunities. They got a lot of offensive boards. They’re big, they’re long and they’re very, very well-balanced.”
Grady Paynter drove the lane to put St. Joe up 48-47 just under two minutes into the fourth quarter, but Wahama’s Eli Rickard countered with an and-1 with 5:41 to go and the White Falcons led the rest of the way.
Wahama (16-8) put it away at the foul line. Already up six, Josiah Lloyd went to the foul line three times for one-and-ones in the final 1:08. He made all but the last one.
But Sawyer VanMatre was there for the offensive rebound — one of his seven boards in the fourth quarter and 10 for the game — and Lloyd closed it out with two more charity tosses with 26.8 seconds left.
“He just nailed them,” Zuspan said of Lloyd. “That’s a senior captain, senior leader right there. That’s what you expect out of him, and I thought it was super.”
The White Falcons pulled away late in a game that featured 13 lead changes and six ties in the first 26 minutes and change.
St. Joe’s Caden Ehirim and Isaiah Sanders did their part to keep the Irish (13-11) in it. Ehirim tallied 27 points despite missing nearly five minutes at the end of the first half after picking up his third foul on a charge.
Sanders dropped in 13 points.
The two needed a combined 37 floor shots to do it, though.
“We knew he was gonna get his,” Zuspan said of Ehirim. “We knew that in the end, we needed to just put it on the shoulder of the others, and I thought the pressure got to them there at the end.”
VanMatre scored 20 points, Lloyd netted 19 and Rickard dropped in 10 for the White Falcons. Each of those three snared at least eight boards, and Ethan Gray cleared 12.
Wahama won its first sectional title since 2019 in its first season under Zuspan, who is also the WVSSAC’s 2022 baseball Coach of the Year.
Both the White Falcons and Irish advance to region championship games, needing one victory to make the state tournament.
