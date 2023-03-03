The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ONA — Wahama cleared the offensive glass not once, not twice, but four times on the first possession of the fourth quarter on Friday night.

The White Falcons didn’t turn any of them into points, but the tone had been set. Wahama rallied from a one-point deficit to Huntington St. Joseph nearly two and a half minutes into the fourth frame with an 18-6 run over the final 5:41 to pull out a 65-54 victory in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 Tournament final at Cabell Midland.

