Fairland's Keegan Smith (13), right, takes a layup over Nelsonville's Leighton Loge (23) as Fairland High School takes on Nelsonville during a sectional final game on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in Proctorville, Ohio.
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — With 4:40 left in the first half, Nelsonville-York held a 16-13 lead over Fairland in a Ohio Division III sectional title game Saturday night at the Carl York Center.
Nathan Speed, coach of the Dragons, already had called two timeouts. He kept believing his team would get the hints he’d made, and eventually the players did.
Chase Allen connected on a jumper with 3:27 left in the second period to give the Dragons the lead at 17-16. They never trailed again. Instead, the offense got in gear, the defense tightened even more and the Dragons routed the Buckeyes, 67-34, for the chance to cut down the nets.
The Dragons scored three more baskets to one for Nelsonville-York after they took the lead for a 23-18 lead at the break. In the second half, Fairland poured it on.
Brody Buchanan started the third with a 3 and Allen finished it with a 3 with 1.6 seconds left for a 49-21 lead. The Buckeyes had just three points in the quarter on a free throw and one basket.
So from 4:40 left in the second to 4:24 left in the third, Fairland enjoyed a 24-2 run. Keegan Swope’s free throw with 3:31 left in the third ended the dry spell for Nelsonville-York (15-9).
“We came out sluggish,” Speed said. “We got looks, we didn’t make the right passes. Told the kids if we keep playing like that, the season’s over. We continued to hang in there until the half. In the second half, we executed a lot better.”
Enough for a second straight tournament blowout and a chance to meet Ohio Valley Conference rival and regular-season champion South Point in the district semifinals at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Jackson High School. The Pointers edged Portsmouth, 58-56, in overtime in the other sectional. South Point beat Fairland (16-8) twice in the regular season.
The other district semifinal is between Wheelersburg and Zane Trace at 8 p.m. The Pirates beat Chesapeake and the Pioneers topped Rock Hill in sectional play Saturday.
Allen said the players got the point their coach made during the two timeouts.
“He said we weren’t playing to the level we’re capable of,” Allen said. “He added on with a speech at the half. He got to our heads. He said we’d have to step up our game if we want to go on.”
Allen finished with a game-high 28 points before coming out late in the fourth period. Buchanan added 13. Allen carried the Dragons in the first half with 13 points.
“My shooting was pretty good outside,” Allen said. “Inside was better. The press (half-court trap by the Buckeyes in the first half) got to us. Then we figured it out. We got the ball to the middle, then up the sidelines.”
Speed said Allen’s first-half shooting was timely.
“He shot the ball well,” Speed said. “We were so out of sorts on offense, for some reason. He made the reads and did what he had to do.”
Fairland’s defense proved quite stout as no Nelsonville-York player reached double figures. James Koska led the Buckeyes with eight points
And now the Dragons turn their attention to meeting No. 3 with South Point.
“First, we wanted to cut down the nets for the seniors,” Allen said. “We really want to play South Point. Want to get revenge.”
Speed didn’t get as dramatic.
“We just wanted to get to Jackson,” Speed said. “We’ll enjoy this and get back to work tomorrow.”
NELSONVILLE-YORK 10 8 3 13 — 34: D. Inman 3, Koska 8, Stone 4, L. Inman 2, Swope 7, Loge 4, Conner 4, Smith 2.
FAIRLAND 11 12 26 18 — 67: Davis 9, Allen 28, Thacker 2, Leep 9, Marcum 2, Smith 2, Lauder 2, Buchanan 13.
