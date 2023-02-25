South Point's Caleb Lovely (0), left, puts a shot over Portsmouth's Kenny Sanderlin (21) as the South Point High School boys basketball team takes on Portsmouth during a sectional final game on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in South Point, Ohio.
South Point's Xathan Haney (10), left, drives in against Portsmouth's Noah Livingston (23) as the South Point High School boys basketball team takes on Portsmouth during a sectional final game on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in South Point, Ohio.
South Point's Caleb Lovely (0), left, puts a shot over Portsmouth's Kenny Sanderlin (21) as the South Point High School boys basketball team takes on Portsmouth during a sectional final game on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in South Point, Ohio.
South Point's Xathan Haney (10), left, drives in against Portsmouth's Noah Livingston (23) as the South Point High School boys basketball team takes on Portsmouth during a sectional final game on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in South Point, Ohio.
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Beating a team three times in one season is difficult, but South Point not only did so, it earned the opportunity to do it again.
The second-seeded Pointers (19-4) nipped 18th seed Portsmouth 58-56 in overtime Saturday in a boys Division III high school basketball sectional championship game.
The victory, South Point’s third over its Ohio Valley Conference rival this season, sends the Pointers into a third meeting with OVC foe Fairland in a district semifinal at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Jackson High School.
“We’ll have to play well,” South Point junior Caleb Lovely said of Fairland, which the Pointers defeated 58-30 on Dec. 13 and 50-40 on Jan. 20. “They knocked us out last year.”
South Point beat the Dragons twice last season, too, but lost 53-43 in the district final. The Pointers almost didn’t earn a shot at this season’s district tournament. They trailed by 11 after DeAndre Berry scored off an inbounds play to begin the second quarter.
Portsmouth (9-13), which lost 56-53 to South Point in overtime on Jan. 17, led 52-48 after Berry scored from the lane with 2:23 left in overtime.
Lovely made a 3-pointer and Xander Dornon scored from the block to give South Point a 53-52 lead it never gave up. The Pointers led 57-54 with 14 seconds left and Berry was fouled shooting a 3-pointer from the left corner with 8.5 seconds remaining. Berry missed the first free throw before making the next two.
Jaxon Vance made one of two foul shots for the Pointers with 7.4 seconds to play, but Berry missed a potentially tying 15-footer and Lovely rebounded at the buzzer to end it.
“We knew going in it was a tough matchup,” South Point coach Travis Wise said. “We knew we’d have to play well to win. We battled and had a couple of kids step up early. Carter Smith got hot early.”
Smith scored 21 points to go with Lovely’s 20. Berry led Portsmouth with 23 points. Devon Lattimore scored 17 and Kenny Sanderlin 12.
The Pointers won the game at the free throw line, making 10 of 13. The Trojans went just 15 for 26 at the foul stripe.
“Survive and advance is our mentality,” Wise said. “We have to turn around and do it again Tuesday. We’ll prep for Fairland a little bit and move on.”
The seventh-seeded Dragons beat Nelsonville-York 67-34 Saturday.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.