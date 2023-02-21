The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230222-hds-chesapeake.jpg
Buy Now

Chesapeake's Jake Skeens (55) shoots over Meigs' Dustin Vance Tuesday during a high school basketball game on Norm Persin Court in Chesapeake, Ohio.

 JOSH WILSON | For The Herald-Dispatch

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Same story, different ending.

Chesapeake spent much of the season building leads, then losing them — and games. Tuesday on Norm Persin Court, the Panthers raced to a 15-point advantage, then held on to beat Meigs 45-43 in a Division III high school boys basketball sectional tournament semifinal.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you