Chesapeake spent much of the season building leads, then losing them — and games. Tuesday on Norm Persin Court, the Panthers raced to a 15-point advantage, then held on to beat Meigs 45-43 in a Division III high school boys basketball sectional tournament semifinal.
“The old tournament adage is any win is a good win,” Chesapeake coach Steven Ater said. “Our story of our season is we’ve found ways to lose those games. I asked them before the game to show some growth and maturity in those areas.”
The result was a mixed bag. The 11th-seeded Panthers led 31-16 at halftime after Dannie Maynard’s 3-pointer at the buzzer. Chesapeake (9-14) then went the first 5:25 of the third quarter without scoring.
The 22nd-seeded Marauders (6-15) pulled with 40-38 after Destin Vance scored inside with 2:13 left in the game. The Panthers rebuilt the lead to six, but Meigs closed within 45-43 after Brody Butcher scored off an offensive rebound with 5 seconds remaining.
After Meigs called timeout, Vance intercepted Chesapeake’s inbounds pass near midcourt and called another timeout with 2 seconds to play. The Marauders set up a play for Braylon Harrison, but the 6-foot-5 junior guard missed as time expired.
The Panthers advance to the sectional championship game at sixth-seeded Wheelersburg (17-6) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Ater left Wheelersburg to take the Chesapeake job this season. The Pirates defeated No. 27 Crooksville 67-27 Tuesday.
“We’re happy to have a chance to play,” Ater said. “If they write Chesapeake on a bracket and we get a chance to play, we’re excited about that opportunity.”
Jake Skeens came off the bench to join Maynard in scoring a team-high 11 points. Skeens also grabbed a team-best four rebounds.
The Panthers offset a 22-12 rebounding deficit by forcing 17 turnovers and committing eight.
“Philip (Thacker) got off to a good start and Jake came in off the bench and gave us some really good minutes,” Ater said. “We needed (Skeens’) size in there for the rebounding because they’re so big and physical. I thought he helped change some shots a little bit, grabbed some boards. Philip played a lot of minutes beside him. Those guys combined gave us a good presence in the middle.”
Harrison and Butcher each scored 14 points to pace Meigs, which was injury-depleted when it lost to Chesapeake 70-44 on Dec. 20.
Rebounds: M 22 (Butcher 7, Vance 7), C 12 (Skeens 4). Team rebounds: M 5, C 5. Deadball rebounds: M 1, C 2. Steals: M 4 (Burnem, Gheen, Butcher, Vance), C 10 (Cox 4). Blocked shots: M 3 (Vance 3), C 2 (Perkins, Thacker). Turnovers M 17, C 8. Fouls: M 19, C 12. Fouled out: Burnem. Technical fouls: none.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
