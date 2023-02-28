Cabell Midland’s Dominic Schmidt, center, looks to make a pass as he is guarded by Spring Valley’s Keyan Grayson, left, and Ty Smith in a high school boys basketball sectional game on Tuesday at Huntington High School.
HUNTINGTON — It was bombs away for Cabell Midland in the first half. The Knights executed a more conventional style on offense in the second.
Those styles of play worked as Cabell Midland defeated Spring Valley, 64-54, Tuesday night in the Class AAAA Region 4, Section 1 Tournament semifinals at Huntington High’s Lucas-Archer Gymnasium.
Cabell Midland knocked down eight 3-pointers in the first half on the way to a 36-23 lead. Ethan Blackburn came off the bench to lead the onslaught with four treys for 12 points.
In the second half, Dominic Schmidt ran the show and got scores on drives and assists on dishes off to teammates when he attracted a defender. He did have one 3 to go with his three first-half treys on the way to a game-high 24 points.
“He makes us go. He’s a super point guard,” Cabell Midland coach J.J. Martin said. “He requires a lot of attention.”
With brother Chandler Schmidt gone, Dominic has seen his role change.
“His role is a little different,” Martin said. “He does a great job working to distribute the ball. It’s just not scoring. He finds open guys. It’s everything he does.”
Schmidt hit two 3s early in the first quarter. He then started finding that open man, who happened to be Blackburn, and the sophomore responded with four 3s.
“Super happy with the first half,” Martin said. “Blackburn’s definitely a shooter. We’d get stops and then get into transition.”
Cabell Midland maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half.
“I try to make it entertaining,” Schmidt said. “Anyone on this team can light it up. Blackburn really stepped up. We’ve come together. Stay calm, listen to the coaches and stick to the script.”
In the second half, Schmidt and the Knights played a more controlled game.
“It was drive and kick,” Schmidt said. “Good players have to learn how to get involved. Be ready.”
Cabell Midland, the No. 2 seed in the section, takes on No. 1 seed and host Huntington High on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Huntington High. The game got moved up a day due to the state wrestling tournament being in Huntington. The Highlanders won the regular-season meeting, 71-52, on Jan. 20 at Cabell Midland.
“We’ve got to stay disciplined,” Schmidt said.
Martin said executing the basics will be important.
“Doing the little things,” he said. “Box out, rebound and get stops,” he said. “That’s what wins you games.”
Martin recalls the Knights got off to a good start in the game against the Highlanders, then let things slip away.
“They got us,” he said. “We started hot, then stopped playing defense. They’re athletic and play good defense.”
Spring Valley stayed right with the Knights in two games in the regular season. The Knights won 56-51 on Jan. 26 and 64-51 on Feb. 14.
“They shot the ball well and we didn’t,” Timberwolves coach Rick Chaffin said.
Midway through the fourth period, Cabell Midland led by 22 points (62-40) before the Timberwolves closed with a late run.
“It was one of those games. I never believed it would be this game,” Chaffin said.
Tate Adkins led Spring Valley with 22 points and Clay Robertson added 12.
SPRING VALLEY 14 9 11 20 — 54: Robertson 12, Adkins 22, Caldwell 4, Larsen 2, Smith 9, Hazlett 3, Meredith 2.
