Hurr Jackson Clark ova Nathan Plotner.JPG
Hurricane's Jackson Clark shoots over Parkersburg South's Nathan Plotner on Tuesday night.

 Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG — Jackson Clark went for a game-high 24 points for visiting Hurricane here Tuesday night in a Class AAAA, Region IV, Section 2 semifinal inside Rod Oldham Athletic Center, but it wasn't nearly enough as Parkersburg South cruised to a 100-59 victory.

The top-seeded Patriots, who ended the regular season ranked No. 3, will carry a 17-6 record into Friday's home affair versus St. Albans for the sectional crown.

