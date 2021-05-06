For two quarters Thursday afternoon, George Washington’s normally smooth and consistent game was about as disjointed as it ever gets.
The No. 2 seed Patriots shot 28% in the first half against Jefferson and were outrebounded by eight. Senior guards and team leaders Alex Yoakum and Mason Pinkett were a combined 2 of 14 on field goals. As a result, they trailed the No. 7 seed Cougars 27-21 at the break.
In the second half, however, it looked more like the old GW.
Yoakum tallied 19 second-half points to finish with 25 and added nine rebounds, and 6-foot-6 sophomore Ben Nicol contributed 17 points and four assists as the Patriots recovered in time to post a 65-48 victory in the Class AAAA boys basketball state tournament quarterfinals.
GW (15-1), winner of eight straight, takes on No. 3 seed Martinsburg in Friday’s semifinals at 9 p.m.
“Credit to our kids,’’ said GW coach Rick Greene. “For 16 minutes [in the second half] they played about as well as you can play. I think our kids took a lot of pride in their defense, then we got the transition game going and got some stops.
“I thought [Jefferson] did an excellent job of making us scramble and do some different things. When you have the guards that we have and where they have been, once you settle in a little bit, [Jefferson’s] pressure wasn’t as effective. They play a different style and do it extremely well.’’
After that uncharacteristic first half, GW put in 11 of 16 second-half shots (69%) and 19 of 26 free throws to put some distance between itself and the Cougars (11-5). Getting to the bonus and double-bonus early also helped -- GW was shooting 1-and-1 free throws with 7:12 left in the game.
The Patriots ended up shooting a respectable 42% from the field and also committed only nine turnovers against the Cougars’ trapping defense.
“The first half, we came out and played our game,’’ said Cougars coach Richard Lewis, “and got them up and down. And we hit some shots early -- that’s why we were up in the first half. The second half, we didn’t hit some shots we normally make … and they got back in their halfcourt man and slowed us down a little bit.’’
Daion Taylor and Will Shively led the Cougars with 16 and 13 points, respectively, with Taylor scoring 10 in the first half. Jefferson missed its first seven shots of the second half and wound up shooting 28% for the game as its six-point halftime lead melted away.
Meanwhile, Yoakum connected on 5 of 7 field goals and 7 of 9 free throws in the second half to energize what had been a moribund GW offense.
“I think we came out lackadaisical,’’ Yoakum said. “We had to turn up the tempo and come out in the second half and play better defense, and that’s what we did and that’s what helped us get this win.’’
By the end of the third quarter, George Washington had retaken the lead at 42-38 and pushed it to 10 for the first time at 48-38 when Nicol took a feed from Isaac McCallister for a fast-break layup with 5:34 left in the game.
Nicol hit 5 of 8 shots and 6 of 7 free throws and shared the team high in assists with Pinkett.
“I give credit to my teammates,’’ Nicol said. “I thought they put me in positions to score. Our two senior guards know what they’re doing and they’re good leaders on this team. Props to them -- Alex and Mason are both great teammates. They just put me in places to score and succeed.’’
The Patriots now turn their attention to Martinsburg (15-1), which is riding a 15-game winning streak. GW beat the Bulldogs and veteran coach Dave Rogers 62-41 in the 2018 state finals for its second Class AAA championship. Rogers owns more than 800 career wins.
“It’s always been a great game,’’ Greene said. “Dave Rogers’ record speaks for itself. I told him earlier he should buy a condo here because he’s always here for the state tournament.
“They take a lot of pride at Martinsburg wearing that jersey and they always have athletes, they always have two who can shoot and they always have someone inside who can beat on you. And that’s what I saw this morning [in Martinsburg’s quarterfinal game]. It will be an extremely tough ballgame because they’re always well coached.’’