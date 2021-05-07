CHARLESTON - Apparently, Wheeling Central senior JC Maxwell has little interest in fairy tales.
On Friday, he was dealing in nonfiction.
And the fact of the matter was that eighth-seeded Hampshire was unable to come up with an answer for him all night long.
Maxwell poured in 30 points to go with 12 boards, three assists, three steals and three blocks as he fueled No. 5 Wheeling Central’s offense in a 61-49 win over the upstart Trojans in a Class AAA boys basketball state tournament semifinal at the Charleston Coliseum.
With the win, the Maroon Knights (14-2) punched a ticket into Saturday’s championship game, where they will match up with No. 3 Shady Spring. The Tigers defeated No. 7 Winfield 68-51 earlier on Friday.
The first nine Central points belonged to Maxwell.
“I struggled on Wednesday but I just kind of stayed confident,” Maxwell said. “I hit the first few shots and credit to these guys, they kept looking for me, kept believing in me so I kept shooting and it kept going in.”
To Hampshire’s credit, the Maroon Knights seemed poised to blow the game open on several occasions but were unable.
Central first seized control with a 10-2 run across the first and second quarters to take a 19-11 advantage. That lead grew to as many as 11 in the first half at 24-13 before a 3 from Hampshire’s Carter Smith at the buzzer sent the teams into the locker room with the Knights leading 29-21.
Central scored the first five points of the second half and grew the lead to as many as 13 points before Hampshire slowly clawed its way back, scoring 13 of the next 16 to cut the lead to as few as three at 39-36.
Twice more, including once early in the fourth quarter, Hampshire had the advantage down to four, the second time on a tip-in by Damon Steinmetz with 6:18 to go. But Central finally came up with the knockout blow, using an 8-0 spurt to seize control and a finishing 9-4 flurry to close the door.
Hampshire became the first No. 8 seed to ever win a boys state tournament game with a victory over top-seeded Robert C. Byrd on Wednesday. No. 8 seeds were a combined 0-47 before that.
But the Trojans ran out of steam on Friday as Maxwell and company came up with answers when Central had to have them.
“Supposedly he’s been cold of late. He decided tonight was a night to find his groove and that’s awesome for him, going into the biggest game of his life,” Hampshire coach Daniel Alkire said of Maxwell.
Ryan Reasbeck added 16 points and six assists for the Maroon Knights. Drew Keckley led Hampshire (15-3) with 15 points with Carter Smith adding 10 points off the bench.
Hampshire 11 10 17 11 -- 49: A. Hott 1-4 0-0 3, Anderson 3-3 0-0 6, Sardo 0-6 3-6 3, Keckley 6-13 1-2 15, Hicks 2-3 0-0 4, Shanholtz 0-0 0-0 0, Steinmetz 3-7 0-0 6, M. Hott 0-1 0-0 0, Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 4-13 0-0 10, Hill 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 20-51 4-8 49.
Wheeling Central 13 16 13 19 -- 61: Reasbeck 4-15 5-8 16, M. Toepfer 1-5 0-1 2, Maxwell 13-17 1-2 30, L. Toepfer 3-3 0-0 8, Ratcliffe 2-2 1-2 5, Hanlin 0-0 0-0 0, Ferrera 0-0 0-0 0, High 0-0 0-0 0, Canestraro 0-0 0-0 0, Yocum 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-42 7-13 61.
3-point goals: Hampshire 5-18 (A. Hott 1-3, Sardo 0-3, Keckley 2-5, Smith 2-7). WCC 8-21 (Reasbeck 3-10, M. Toepfer 0-4, Maxwell 3-5, L. Toepfer 2-2).