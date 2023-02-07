INSTITUTE, W.Va. – A matchup between a team receiving votes in the state rankings and an opponent nine games under .500 might foretell a mismatch.
That’s what Spring Valley’s boys basketball game against Parkersburg looked like early on Tuesday afternoon, but with the script flipped.
The Big Reds led the Timberwolves by 19 points with less than two minutes to play in the first half of their Par Mar Stores Shootout matchup at West Virginia State.
Then Spring Valley turned it on, to the tune of a 32-6 run encompassing most of the third quarter.
The Timberwolves held on for a 71-63 victory at the Walker Convocation Center.
Parkersburg, which dropped to 4-14, let its big early lead slip as the Timberwolves’ perimeter game finally began to click. Spring Valley downed three treys in the final 1:50 of the second quarter, then canned four more in the third frame.
“If I would’ve had seven timeouts, I wish I could’ve used them all,” Big Reds coach Bryan Crislip cracked. “I didn’t have enough; I had to be able to save them.
“We just couldn’t stop the run quick enough to where we could change the momentum, but Spring Valley’s a good team.”
The state’s AP voters certainly think so – the Timberwolves (12-6) are two spots from the Class AAAA top 10 – and much more so when they are playing their game.
Spring Valley did that much better in the second half, coach Rick Chaffin said, after being stagnant offensively and allowing Parkersburg to dictate the physicality of the game before intermission.
“(Parkersburg was) in that 2-3 zone; we would make a pass, stand; pass, stand,” Chaffin said, “but we created a lot more movement and we were a lot more physical the second half.”
Clay Robertson scored 19 points to pace Spring Valley. Tate Adkins and Keyan Grayson added 16 apiece.
All but two of Adkins’ total was in the second half, including 12 tallies in the third period. And Grayson netted 11 in the second half.
A heady Robertson play down the stretch all but sealed it. Sent to the foul line with a one-point lead and 1:06 to play, he made the first charity toss and missed the second.
But Robertson chased down the long rebound, and the Timberwolves ran 35 more seconds off the clock before Grayson drew another foul and connected on both.
Spring Valley put the game away with a 7-0 run over the final 66 seconds.
Chaffin said a youthful starting lineup that includes three sophomores has learned from the grind of Mountain State Athletic Conference play.
“They’re starting to learn, starting to take care of the ball a little bit better, starting to understand clock management,” he said.
Austin Fleming pitched in 18 points for Parkersburg, including 10 in the first half. Nate Rodriguez contributed 13 points and Quayvon Cyrus netted 11 to go with a game-high eight rebounds.
Cyrus twice put the Big Reds up by 19, with a pair of free throws at the 2:56 mark of the second quarter and again on a putback with 2:20 to go in the half.
But Robertson countered with a trey 30 seconds later, and Spring Valley was off and running.
Crislip was impressed with the Big Reds’ effort, he said, even as they look for a complete performance that eluded them by essentially one quarter on Tuesday.
“Our kids just gotta understand, win or lose, have fun, play free and loose, and then good things will happen,” he said. “That’s what happened the first half; we just gotta figure out a way to make it happen for four quarters.”
SPRING VALLEY 6 18 28 19 – 71: Adkins 16, Caldwell 4, Smith 8, Grayson 16, Robertson 19, Larsen 5, Hazlett 3, Fuller 0.
PARKERSBURG 20 18 8 17 – 63: Cyrus 11, Fleming 18, Stanley 9, Parsons 5, Rodriguez 13, Ellis 0, A. Stalnaker 2, Dailey 2, Wilson 0, M. Stalnaker 0, Corbin 3, Walker 0.