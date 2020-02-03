FORT GAY — On the first day of practice, back near the beginning of the school year, some of the student athletes on the middle school basketball team at Fort Gay PreK-8 did a double take.
“They were all like, ‘Woah’,” Makayla Stacey said.
“All of them. Like they couldn’t figure out if I was really going to play with them or not.”
Makayla — Kay for short — is currently the only girl in Wayne County playing boys basketball at the middle school or high school level. While all three high schools have teams for both genders, it’s not the case at the middle school level.
All six middle schools (Crum, Buffalo, Vinson, Ceredo-Kenova, Wayne and Fort Gay) have boys basketball teams, only five of those have girls basketball teams, with Fort Gay being the outlier.
Stacey, a seventh grader, played her sixth grade year at Crum on the girls basketball team, but decided to go to school closer to home at Fort Gay. The decision, she said, was two-fold.
“I ended up at Fort Gay because last year when I went to Crum, it was just a lot of extra time and money to get back and forth,” said Stacey, “and so I made the decision to play at Fort Gay and go to my own school.”
Her older sister, Trinity Muncy, is playing in her senior year on the Tolsia High School girls basketball team, too, and the less time she spent traveling meant she could spend more time watching her sister play her final season.
So she landed with the Fort Gay Vikings boys basketball team, but to say Stacey didn’t know what she was getting into would be an air-ball.
“I’ve played with boys my whole life, starting when I was four years-old and playing with the same group through youth league and all-stars,” she said.
“Boys tend to be a lot stronger and faster than most girls but I want to be one of those girls that can hang with them.”
Through her eyes the games moves a little bit faster now but she said it’s helped her improve her skills in ways that playing with other girls couldn’t, making her tougher and smarter while she’s on the court.
“Kay isn’t a misfit,” Vikings’ coach Steve Stroud said, “she’s played for me for many years, just like a lot of the boys on the team have. I’ve coached several of them since they were 6 years old, and she was playing with them then.”
Stacey isn’t the first girl to ever play a boys sport in Wayne County, but it hasn’t happened in over a decade, so it’s a new concept for those student athletes playing in middle school now.
Inevitably, Stacey said it sparks some reactions from the opposing team when she takes the court.
“If another player falls down, you know, I’ll try and help them up,” she said. “Well one of the boys said I couldn’t help him up because I was too weak. Then I was boxing out on a free throw and I ended up accidentally pushing him to the ground.”
Accident or otherwise, she’s never felt out of place with the boys — whether it’s knocking down an outside shot, diving for a loose ball, or boxing out on a rebound, she’s largely held her own this season.
But she was surprised once.
“We went to play Rose Hill (Kentucky) and they had two girls on their boys team. I didn’t expect to see that,” Stacey said.
Admittedly, she’s surprised herself a bit this season, too.
She found a way to make it work, even when things weren’t necessarily leaning in her favor and hopes that other girls who might find themselves in similar situations will attack the challenge in much the same way she has.
“To all the girls, go for it. If you think you can do it, why not give it a try,” Stacey said. “I didn’t think I could do it at first but it’s easier than I thought it would be.”
Eventually, she’ll go back to playing basketball on a girls team, in high school level, or before. But even after a whole year playing with the boys, Stacey isn’t worried about transitioning back to playing on a girls team.
“I’m with the Tolsia girls basketball team all the time. It’s no problem to switch back and forth between and boy’s ball and a girl’s ball,” said Stacey.
“I don’t think I’d have any trouble at all.”