HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University quarterback Byron Leftwich might have wondered if Tom Brady had stood him up.
Leftwich, offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was awaiting the team's newly signed quarterback last week when Brady made an error. The former New England Patriots' quarterback went to the wrong house.
ESPN and TMZ reported Thursday that Brady walked into the home of David Kramer, one of Leftwich's neighbors, by mistake.
"I'm sitting here, and I see this big shadow come up to my front door," Kramer said. "And I hear the doorknob turning. ... I'm like, 'Who's coming in my house?'"
Kramer said Brady entered, dropped his bags and asked, "How's it going, man?" apparently thinking the homeowner was one of Leftwich's friends.
"And sarcastically I'm like, 'I don't know. You tell me, dude. Like, who are you?'"
Kramer said Brady appeared confused and asked, "Am I in the wrong house?"
Kramer said he asked Brady who he was seeking and the six-time Super Bowl champion responded, "Is this Byron's house?"
Kramer said Brady then darted out the door and into Leftwich's house, which appears similar, before he could get a picture with the new Buccaneer.