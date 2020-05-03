ASHLAND — The Braidy Industries $60,000 Women’s Tennis Classic will not be played this year.
The loss of the event’s two biggest sponsors forced a cancellation of the tournament at the Ashland Tennis Center. Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital closed and Braidy Industries is undergoing financial upheaval, leaving the tournament without a major sponsor.
The tournament, played since 2004, has a budget of $274,000.
As the tournament’s title sponsor, Braidy Industries contributed $40,000 to the event. The company also supplied several volunteers to work the tournament. Our Lady of Bellefonte gave $20,000.
Braidy Industries Chief Executive Officer Craig Bouchard was ousted from that position last week. Tournament Director Jack Ditty said Bouchard was the driving force behind sponsorship.
A request for comment from Braidy Industries was not returned.
The tournament also lost housing for 28 tournament officials from King’s Daughters Medical Center. KDMC’s Hospitality House was available last year during the tournament, but is being used for patients this year.
The tournament might not have been played anyway. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the International Tennis Federation to shut down all events through at least July 13.
The city of Ashland figures to take an economic hit as a result of the loss of the tournament, which attracted nearly 400 players, as well as coaches, trainers, fans, family and media.