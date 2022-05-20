PEDRO, Ohio -- Tyler Brammer pitched a three-hitter to lead Rock Hill to a 3-1 victory over Crooksville in a Division III high school baseball sectional championship game Thursday.
Brammer struck out 10 and walked none. Jaedon Stevens drove in the winning run, singling home Dylan Griffith. Jayson McCann went 2 for 3.
The Redmen play Zane Trace at 4 p.m., Wednesday, at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio, in the district semifinals.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 3, PRESTONSBURG 1: Luke Patton struck out 12 in a two-hitter as the Bulldogs beat the Blackcats in the 58th District championship game. Patton also hit a home run and drove in two runs. Jake Derifield went 2 for 3. Abner Collinsworth knocked in one run.
WELLSTON 7, COAL GROVE 0: Zach Wilbur threw a no-hitter and struck out 11 as the host Rockets beat the Hornets in a sectional tournament game. Will Briggs went 2 for 4 with a home run and four runs batted in. Logan Martin was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
SOUTH WEBSTER 2, IRONTON ST. JOE 0: Jaren Lower scored the winning run on an error as the host Jeeps (14-13) beat the Flyers. Brody Perkins later scored on a fielder's choice hit into by Aaron Taylor to set the score. Lower was the winning pitcher and went 2 for 3. For St. Joe (21-4), Kai Coleman was 2 for 3. The game was hastily scheduled before district tournament play begins Saturday. The Flyers will play Leesburg Fairfield at 10 a.m. in Chillicothe, Ohio, in a Division IV contest. South Webster will take on Symmes Valley at 4 p.m.
MEIGS 3, ADENA 0: The Marauders (16-5) beat the Warriors (8-10) to win their second consecutive Division II sectional title in Pomeroy, Ohio. Lucas Finlaw's double plated Layne Stanley with the winning run in the first inning. Drew Dodson doubled home Ethan Stewart in the third. Stewart hit a solo home run in the fifth. Dodson and Theron Eberts each smacked two hits. Stewart struck out 12 in earning the win.
WHEELERSBURG 4, PORTSMOUTH WEST 1: The host Pirates defeated the Senators to win a Division III sectional title. Wheelersburg advances to the district semifinals at 4 p.m., Tuesday, vs. Meigs in Chillicothe.
PORTSMOUTH 7, EASTERN-BROWN 1: The host Trojans beat the Warriors in a Division III sectional championship game. Third-seeded Portsmouth will play No. 6 seed Fairland at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Chillicothe in the district semifinals.
Softball
LEWIS COUNTY 5, RACELAND 0: Marshall University signee Emily Cole struck out 14 in a shutout of the Rams in the 63rd District title game. The district championship was the third in a row for the Lions, who have won a program-record 27 games.
PORTSMOUTH 9, ZANE TRACE 3: The Trojans jumped to an 8-0 lead and rolled by the Pioneers in a Division III district semifinal game in Chillicothe, Ohio. Madison Perry smashed a two-run home run in the first inning and Olivia Dickerson added a three-run homer in the fourth. Faith Phillips earned the win. Fourth-seeded Portsmouth moves on to the championship game Saturday vs. 10th-seeded Crooksville.