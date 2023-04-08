HUNTINGTON – There have been more sightings of late of Christian Brand at area golf courses. The most recent came last Monday and Tuesday, when Brand competed in the West Virginia Tri-State PGA Classic at Guyan Golf and Country Club.
Brand, since he left Marshall in 2011 after a solid career, had made his loops on courses on pro circuits where he aspired to cash in as a professional. When that didn’t pan out, Brand opted to pull back, apply to regain his amateur status and live life as a husband and father.
That wait would take two and a half years due to his time on the Korn Ferry, Web.com, e-Golf and other mini-tours. Brand got his amateur status back around Christmas and already has competed in several events with that amateur tag.
“It’s good to be back,” Brand said. “I love West Virginia. It’s where I live. I’ve got other goals besides golf.”
One is seeing wife Sarah and son Leo, now 3, on a regular basis instead of saying hi and bye all the time as he jetted or drove to yet another pro stop.
“Close to family,” Brand said. “I want to be an at-home dad.”
Right at the end of that wait, Brand won the 2022 West Virginia Open at Stonewall Resort by three shots over David Bradshaw. Since he was no longer technically a pro and not yet an amateur again, Brand wasn’t eligible for a cash prize, only the Joe Taylor Trophy.
Brand made 67 starts from 2016-19 on the Korn Ferry Tour, made the cut 26 times and earned $161,259 for his career. The former Capital High standout then said farewell to being on the go, for life as a homebody.
Ironically, Brand will compete in the 2023 West Virginia Amateur, scheduled for May 28-31 at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs. It will be his first State Am since 2011, when he won his lone State Am title and got an exemption into the 2012 PGA TOUR Greenbrier Classic.
Brand resides in Scott Depot, works as an insurance agent and regards Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane as home. He is 35.
Sometimes Brand doesn’t miss pro golf. Sometimes he does.
“The travel,” Brand said. “You never really realize the grind until when you miss the cut, say at Omaha (Nebraska), get up early the next morning and go to wherever you play next. The alarm clock goes off and you think, this couldn’t be good.” Plus, there is no paycheck that week.
On the flip side, there are times when Brand went the distance and posted enough low scores to collect a nice check.
“You had the elite out there. You play well, you’re in the dining room and guys come up and give you a fist bump,” Brand said. “They say congratulations. There’s mutual respect from your peers.”
Brand once did finish 12-under-par 272 in the Pinnacle Bank Championship in 2017 in Omaha, Nebraska, and earned $21,600. Then there was the time that year when Brand earned an exemption into the Greenbrier Classic for his play and missed the 36-hole cut. That tournament was the start of eight straight weeks of tour life for Brand and his wife.
“Sarah didn’t like that (all the travel),” Brand said. “I had to bring it or else.”
Brand’s other West Virginia Open wins came in 2014 at The Glade Springs Resort and 2015 at Berry Hills Country Club. He beat Bradshaw each time, with the Berry Hills wrap-up needing a three-hole playoff. The 2023 Open will be held July 26-28 at Berry Hills, a course Brand obviously knows well.
Brand’s goal now is play as much as possible to get his game in tournament condition. At Guyan, Brand shot 73-75 for 148 and tied for 13th.
“It was awful. It was a bad start to the year,” Brand said. “Tournament golf, you have to be precise. You can lose three or four strokes if you mentally mess up. I did hit some good shots. Just not the shape … the angles, where to miss. Silly things that cost you shots.
“It’s all about execution. It’s early April and it is what it is. I just need more reps.”
Brand got his degree from Marshall in 2011 in advertising. In 2012, Brand began life on the pro circuit. He did play in two Greenbrier Classics, missing the cut each time. Making cuts now means being all he can be to Sarah, Leo and his career as an amateur golfer.
