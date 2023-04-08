The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Former Capital and Marshall golf standout Christian Brand tees off during the 2016 West Virginia Open.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

HUNTINGTON – There have been more sightings of late of Christian Brand at area golf courses. The most recent came last Monday and Tuesday, when Brand competed in the West Virginia Tri-State PGA Classic at Guyan Golf and Country Club.

Brand, since he left Marshall in 2011 after a solid career, had made his loops on courses on pro circuits where he aspired to cash in as a professional. When that didn’t pan out, Brand opted to pull back, apply to regain his amateur status and live life as a husband and father.

