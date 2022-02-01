HUNTINGTON -- All along, Marshall men's basketball head coach Dan D'Antoni wanted to bring freshman guard Kyle Braun along slowly.
Each practice that Braun had, though, he became more comfortable with the situation, which led D'Antoni to give him the opportunity to show himself.
On Saturday, Braun was called into additional duties with leading scorer Taevion Kinsey out with an injury, and the freshman produced, finishing with 11 points while also knocking down a pair of key 3-pointers as Marshall earned an 84-81 win over UAB.
"I thought the Braun kid gave us a real good effort for a young man," D'Antoni said.
Braun's performance came in front of his family, which had flown in from California to check out the game.
In his most extended playing time of the season, Braun helped the Herd handle UAB's pressure defense.
The Blazers came in leading Conference USA in steals, but Braun's 29 minutes came without a turnover as he helped Andrew Taylor steady the backcourt.
"What'd he have? Eleven points, no turnovers?" D'Antoni said. "That's pretty good for a true freshman."
One of the things D'Antoni likes the most about Braun is that he has a quick release and shoots in rhythm well, which caters him to the D'Antoni system.
The lights or competition level also don't seem to faze him, which D'Antoni touched on in speaking of his young guard following Saturday's win.
Kinsey had high praise for his freshman teammate after the win, speaking of his poise under pressure.
"For him to come in and be that smooth against a team like UAB, Kyle's going to be just fine," Kinsey said. "It didn't surprise us at all because we see that every day in practice."
As Braun gets more comfortable with the offense, D'Antoni continues to get more confident with him, adding another freshman to the rotation to solidify the Herd's depth moving toward the stretch run of the season.
With Kinsey's status for the upcoming week still in question, Braun is a guard who could roll into a bigger role this weekend against Old Dominion and Charlotte on the road.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
