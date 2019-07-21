ASHLAND — Madison Brengle, who reached the second round at Wimbledon, heads the field of players for this week's Braidy Industries $60,000 Women's Tennis Classic.
The tournament begins Monday at the Ashland Tennis Center. It is the third of five USTA W60 events that determine a wildcard entry into the U.S. Open.
Brengle, 29, from Dover, Delaware, was a semifinalist at the ITF World Tennis Tour W100 event in Manchester, United Kingdom. She also played at Roland Garros and last year competed in the U.S. Open. In 2015, Brengle finished fourth in the Australian Open.
Also competing will be:
n Ann Li, of Devon, Pennsylvania. Li, 19, was the 12th-ranked junior in the nation in 2018.
n Robin Anderson, of Matawan, New Jersey. Anderson, 26, was an All-American at UCLA and has won two USTA Pro Circuit championships.
n Jaime Loeb, of Ossining, New York. Loeb won the 2015 NCAA women's singles title as a senior at the University of North Carolina.
n Gail Brodsky, of Brooklyn, New York. Brodsky is a previous winner of the Braidy Industries event.
n Maria Sanchez, of Los Angeles. Sanchez, 29, has competed in all four grand slam events in doubles and has ranked as high as 56th in the world.
n Emina Bektas, of Indianapolis. Bektas, 29, is the winningest player in University of Michigan tennis history. She is the first Wolverines player to reach the NCAA singles tournament in all four seasons.
n Maegan Manasse, of Redondo Beach, California. Manasse, 24, is a two-time singles and three-time doubles All-American at the University of California, where she held a No. 1 national ranking. She won 114 singles matches and 104 doubles matches in college.