HUNTINGTON — Talan Thomas pitched six innings of one-hit ball on Friday to lead Bridgeport to a 1-0 win over Barboursville in the 9-11-year-old West Virginia state Little League tournament at Huntington’s Jerry Straub Stadium
Thomas, a left-handed pitcher, didn’t allow a hit until the top of the sixth inning when Tucker McClintic bunted back to the pitcher’s mound and beat the throw from the pitcher to first base.
Barboursville got the tying run as far as second base but a double play to end the game sent Barboursville to the elimination bracket where it faces Logan, which lost to Mineral Co. 11-1 in Friday’s first game.
Bridgeport managed just three hits against Barboursville pitchers Paxton Hafertepen and Cole Paynter.
Cooper Straley drew a leadoff walk to start the bottom of the third inning and he made it to third base when his teammate, Dominic Fazalare, struck out.
Barboursville catcher Tyler Long dropped the third strike and threw the ball to first base where he retired Fazalare. Straley scored on the play for the game’s only run.
Ethan Kelley had two singles in the game to account for two of Bridgeport’s three hits. Brooks King had a two-out single in the first for the team’s other base knock.
With the win, Bridgeport earned a day off as it will not play again until Sunday when it faces the winner of the Jefferson County-Hurricane game. JCLL and Hurricane face off on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Barboursville will take on Logan in an elimination game scheduled for 5 p.m. The winner of that contest will face the Mineral County.-Oceana loser at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
BARBOURSVILLE 000 00 — 0 1 3
BRIDGEPORT 001 00x — 1 3 1
WP — Thomas.
MOUNTAINEER 000 0 — 0
FAIRMONT 034 3 — 10
WP — Pethtel