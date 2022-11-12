The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

football BLOX.jpg
Metro Creative

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — It’s been a tough and emotional last few days for the Cabell Midland football team after one of its players, Caige Rider, was killed just over a week ago after getting struck by an automobile on the interstate near the school. His funeral was on Friday.

The Knights had to play a playoff game just one day later, and despite a valiant effort, the Bridgeport rushing attack was too much as the Indians earned a 41-13 win over Midland Saturday night in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs.

