Carson Winkie carried 43 times for 200 yards and all three of his team’s touchdowns as No. 2 seed Bridgeport rallied for a 21-14 victory against No. 4 Bluefield in the Class AA championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium.
The win avenges a pair of losses by the Indians to the Beavers in the semifinal round of the playoffs the last two years.
Bridgeport (13-1) trailed 14-7 as Bluefield got a pair of long touchdown passes from Carson Deeb to Brandon Wiley, with the plays covering 59 and 61 yards. But Winkie scored on a 2-yard run late in the third quarter to make it 14-13.
Winkie added a 1-yard scoring run with 6:47 left in the game and the Indians rebuffed three final possessions from the Beavers to win.
For Bluefield (12-2), Deeb hit on 11 of 19 passes for 234 yards, with Wiley catching four passes for 150 yards.