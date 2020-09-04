Essential reporting in volatile times.

Winnell.JPG
Phil Perry/Coal Valley News Sherman High running back CJ Winnell (4) scores for the Tide in their 22-20 loss to Tug Valley on Sept. 4, 2020.

BOONE COUNTY – A three Boone County High Schools fell on Friday night in their season openers.

Sherman (0-1) led 14-8 at halftime but Tug Valley (1-0) punched in a score and a two point conversion with barely three minutes to go and won, 22-20 at Zontini Field.

Scott (0-1) led 6-0 at halftime and fell to Wayne 12-6 on the road in a Cardinal Conference match-up.

Class A Van (0-1) fell behind early to Class AA Liberty (Raleigh) at Herschel Jarrell Field and after a 30-0 halftime deficit lost, 52-8.

Look for complete game stories in the Sept. 9 edition of the Coal Valley News.

