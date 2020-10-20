As WVU coach Neal Brown recalls, it doesn’t seem like all that long ago, but it has been.
Most West Virginia fans would likely agree.
The date was Oct. 13, 2012, and the Mountaineers, ranked No. 5 at the time, came soaring into Lubbock, Texas, fresh off a 48-45 win at Texas. With quarterback Geno Smith and receivers Steadman Bailey and Tavon Austin, WVU’s offensive looked borderline unstoppable.
Then West Virginia hit a Texas-sized brick wall.
The Red Raiders jumped all over the Mountaineers that windy day, building up a 35-7 halftime lead and cruising to a 49-14 victory that sent WVU spiraling on a five-game losing streak, derailing what looked to be a special season in the making.
Now, it’s a 3-1 West Virginia team that will head into Lubbock again as the Mountaineers will square off with the Red Raiders at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will air on ESPN2.
The circumstances aren’t the same this time around, but some of the characters are. That includes Brown, who was the offensive coordinator for Tech in that game.
A big deal was made of the wind in Lubbock that day and it certainly hindered WVU’s passing game with Smith hitting on 30 of 56 passes for 278 yards and one touchdown. Brown doesn’t remember it being so severe.
“The people here say it was blowing real bad, I don’t remember it that way,” Brown said. “I know it was blowing some, but I don’t remember all of the details of it.
“When you live out there, the wind, you don’t even think about it — and I’m serious about that.”
It certainly didn’t affect Tech starter Seth Doege, who threw for 499 yards and six touchdowns. If that name sounds familiar, it should as Seth — currently an offensive quality control analyst at USC — is the older brother of current Mountaineer signal caller Jarret Doege.
As it turns out, Jarret Doege also took the field that afternoon, storming the field with the Tech faithful after watching his brother orchestrate the big win. It’s a day Brown certainly remembers and it’s also a day the younger Doege will never forget.
“I feel like it was yesterday,” Jarret Doege said. “Geno Smith, Steadman Bailey and Tavon Austin and those guys came in ranked (No. 5) and my brother had a really good game and I asked my dad if I could rush the field. I went on the field and ran around and tried to find my brother and couldn’t find him, but just kind of enjoyed the experience of getting to rush the field and was hoping I could do that one day. Hopefully this time I can reverse the roles and go out there and do what my brother did for West Virginia.”
Doege should be used to any elements that Lubbock may bring with it on Saturday, having grown up in Texas and played his junior and senior years at Lubbock-Cooper High School.
“I grew up in high school having to deal with (the wind), going to camps at Tech dealing with it and really, I don’t think it’s a huge deal,” Doege said. “You just kind of have to tighten your spiral down and put maybe a little more velocity on it, but there’s no secret or key to it, it’s just throwing the football in the wind.”
Doege will likely have to do that — and have success in doing so — to push the Mountaineers to success on Saturday. Running back Leddie Brown is fourth in the country in rushing, averaging 128.75 yards per game, but it will be up to Doege and the passing attack to keep Tech and future opposing defenses honest.
Bringing things full circle, Doege saw his first bit of significant action against the Red Raiders a year ago, when he went 11 for 17 for 119 yards and a touchdown in relief of starter Austin Kendall. By that point, the Mountaineers were already in a hole as Tech blitzed WVU to the tune of a 28-3 lead and rolled to a 38-17 win.
In addition to battling the emotions of trying to rectify that game a year ago, which was one of the Mountaineers’ worst, Doege will also be dealing with the high of playing at home.
“When I was a little kid going to the games I threw my fair share of tortillas down on the field,” Doege said, referencing a crowd tradition in Lubbock. “I’m excited to go home and play in front of my friends and family. It’s going to be exciting.”