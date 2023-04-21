The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON -- Jarrett Brown scored a touchdown Friday in the state of West Virginia.

The former WVU quarterback didn't play against Marshall, but Georgia Southern's baseball player of the same name sure did. The Eagles' Brown drove in seven runs as Georgia Southern beat the Thundering Herd 16-4 on George T. Smailes Field at the YMCA Kennedy Center.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

