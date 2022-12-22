The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221223-hds-ironton classic.jpg
Ironton St. Joe’s Drew Brown breaks away for a layup ahead of South Gallia defenders Thursday during a high school basketball game at the Ironton Classic at the Conley Center in Ironton.

 TIM GEARHART | For The Herald-Dispatch

IRONTON — Ironton St. Joe Drew up a winning game plan.

Drew Brown scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and made six steals Thursday to lead Ironton St. Joe (4-3) to a 58-53 victory over South Gallia (3-4) in the first game of the second session of the Ironton Classic at the Conley Center.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

