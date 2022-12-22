Rain showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low 4F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
IRONTON — Ironton St. Joe Drew up a winning game plan.
Drew Brown scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and made six steals Thursday to lead Ironton St. Joe (4-3) to a 58-53 victory over South Gallia (3-4) in the first game of the second session of the Ironton Classic at the Conley Center.
Brown hit a 3-point shot from the right of the key to tie it 48-48 with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter to send the game to an extra period.
“South Gallia is a good team and well coached,” Flyers coach Jacob Wells said. “We went on a run and they went on a run to match us. We responded. Drew Brown hit that big three. He played well for us.”
St. Joe took control in overtime as Erikai Jackson and Evan Balestra scored for a 52-48 lead. Tanner Boothe pulled the Rebels within 52-51, but Kai Coleman made a basket and Jackson a free throw to push the lead to four. Noah Cremeens made a pair of foul shots to make it 55-53, but Landon Rowe made two free throws and Coleman one to set the score.
“We shot ourselves in the foot a lot,” Wells said. “We forced them into a lot of turnovers in the second half, but didn’t capitalize the way we should have. When we got to the free throw line we didn’t take advantage of that, either. We have to get better in those areas.”
The Flyers committed just 11 turnovers and forced 23, 12 in the second half. St. Joe, though, made just 23 of 58 shots (39.6%) and six of 12 foul shots. The Rebels outrebounded the Flyers 37-24, but negated that advantage with turnovers and 20-for-51 shooting (39.2%).
Neither team led by more than six points, an advantage St. Joe held until Noah Cremeens made a jumper to spark an 11-2 South Gallia run. Cremeens finished with 20 points. Boothe scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Jackson scored 14 points for the Flyers, who play Cristo Rey (0-4) of Columbus at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at the famed Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana, where the movie “Hoosiers: was filmed. The Rebels return to action Dec. 30 at home vs. Huntington-Ross.
The event continued Thursday with Huntington High taking on Minford, Huntington Prep vs. Centerville (Ohio), and Ironton entertaining Russell.
