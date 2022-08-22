Neal Brown made a preemptive statement prior to fielding questions during a news conference on Monday.
“We have not made a decision on punter yet,” Brown said with a sly smile.
While he was being truthful, it was also a good-natured joke directed at reporters poised to ask if a decision had been made on the starting quarterback. As Brown would go on to explain, it had not.
Instead, with just 10 days before the Mountaineers’ season opener at Pitt on Sept. 1, Brown indicated that the four-way battle - among Georgia transfer J.T. Daniels, true freshman Nicco Marchiol, redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene and redshirt freshman Will “Goose” Crowder - would continue.
“Here’s what I’ll say: I’m not going to announce anything, but I feel really good about the present and the future,” Brown said. “We’re working through that. I’m not trying to be coy about it - we’ll announce a starter before the game - it’s not about that; we’re just not to that point yet.”
Brown, however, did give an update on all four contenders, starting with Marchiol, the highest recruit in the team’s 2022 class.
“I really like his progression from spring through fall camp,” Brown said. “I think a lot of true-freshman quarterbacks don’t get a lot of game-like reps versus a first-team defense, and he’s got a bunch. He got a bunch during spring and he’s got a bunch in fall camp, and his progression has been good to see. The knowledge of what we’re doing offensively, knowledge of what the defense is trying to do - the game is slowing down for him.
“[Greene] has matured. He’s got to continue to work on his decision-making, but really from an arm-talent standpoint and some of the throws he can make, he’s really flashed. And he’s gotten faster.
“Then J.T., he’s experienced, he’s very mature, we’ve talked about his intelligence. I think his timing has improved as he’s gone [along]. We forget that summer workouts are so different as far as throwing full speed but not throwing versus a defense … so he’s just had these 14 or 15 practices to get his timing down, and you can see him improving.
"Goose has been really steady. He’s consistent. He knows what to do and he throws a very catchable ball.”
While quarterback remains the most talked about positional battle, there are plenty of others as well, and Brown remained noncommittal on all of them in terms of starters. However, Brown hinted that Murray State transfer Marcis Floyd had an inside track on a safety spot.
Also, Brown said that while no starter had been determined at right tackle, a total of seven offensive linemen will see game action against Pitt and beyond with Brandon Yates, Ja’Quay Hubbard and Jordan White all in the mix for the final starting position.
While Brown touched on other positions, including the defensive backfield, punter, wideout and linebacker, the WVU coach only went as far as to say the Mountaineer staff knew who would play. He said the combination of hot weather and a tough opening opponent would likely necessitate more players seeing the field.
In the days ahead, as the team undergoes a mock game week and prepares in earnest for the Panthers starting Friday, Brown said it’s about finding players ready for a moment as heavy as the long-awaited return of the Backyard Brawl.
“When you open up against a really good opponent and then factor in that it’s a rivalry game too, so there’s going to be a lot of emotion into it, it makes it difficult,” Brown said. “I think that from a playing-time standpoint, it’s going to be a really big moment. [ESPN's] 'College GameDay' is there, it’s nationally televised … there’s a little more into this game than a normal opener. You have to take that into account as far as getting guys ready to play.
“You’re never going to mimic the atmosphere that’s going to be there on Thursday night, but you try to create as much pressure as you possibly can and see how these guys that are on the fence, are they ready for the moment or are they not? You try to create pressurized situations in front of their teammates to see if they’re going to perform or not. It’s an inexact science.”
HEALED UP: Brown had good news when it came to tight end Mike O’Laughlin, who was lost for the year with an injury during a 38-31 win over Iowa State last November. Since, O’Laughlin has slowly been working his way back and while Brown didn’t have much news when it came to starters on Monday he did say that O’Laughlin is on track to play against Pitt.
“He practiced last Thursday and we feel confident he’ll be ready for week one,” Brown said.