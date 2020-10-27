After West Virginia’s 34-27 loss Saturday at Texas Tech, an exasperated WVU coach Neal Brown was asked about the plethora of dropped passes his receivers have had, not only in the loss to the Red Raiders, but for the season.
At the time, Brown didn’t have an immediate answer, but that didn’t mean that it wouldn’t be a point of emphasis moving forward.
So, unsurprisingly, Brown was asked about the drops again early and often in Tuesday’s Zoom call with media members. Dropped passes have been one of the biggest factors in keeping West Virginia (3-2 overall, 2-2 Big 12) from becoming a great offense, and it’s something his group will continue to work on until it’s right.
“You just practice it,” Brown said. “A lot of drops are due to hand placement, not necessarily hand-eye coordination. A lot of them are because you leave your feet — you don’t ever want to leave your feet. You’ve got to run through the ball. You’ve got to be soft with your hands.
“And so we’ll continue to coach the technique. It’s not going to affect how we call the game or how we approach it, we’re just going to catch more balls. That’s the way I know to get better at it is to catch more balls and that’s what we’ll do and we’ll continue to believe in the guys and we’ll put guys out there in a position to make plays.”
It hasn’t been an isolated problem. Sam James had four by himself against Kansas, but he’s far from the only one to come up empty on solid throws from quarterback Jarret Doege, often in key spots.
For his part, save for a few missed throws here and there, Doege has played fairly well as of late. In the last two games, the junior signal-caller has hit on 58 of 94 passes (61.7%) for 665 yards with four touchdowns and just one interception.
But depending on whose stats and whose interpretation of drops is taken as correct, Doege has had at least 10-15 passes dropped in those two games, and it’s difficult not to imagine what his statistics might have been if at least some of those were hauled in.
That progress is exactly why Brown said his offensive plan is to continue to go to the air in hopes that his receivers snap out of it.
“It’s not something we’re going to harp on,” Brown said. “We’re going to continue to throw the ball. Doege has played well, we’ve protected well the last two games — I think almost 700 yards passing in those two games and probably left another 150 maybe 200 more out there [on drops]. We’re going to continue to do that and I’m in full belief that our guys are going to catch the ball and we’ll make plays.”
Although drops were part of the story again on Saturday at Texas Tech — Brown estimated there were at least five or six in the game — Brown said he saw plenty of progress from his wide receiver group as well.
“Chad Scott our running backs coach has a saying and it stands true and it’s, ‘You’re only remembered on your bad days,’’’ Brown said. “Our receiver group as a whole probably played their best game overall as far as perimeter blocking, route running and all of those things, but you remember the bad plays more than you remember the good things. Is that fair? I don’t know, but it’s reality.”
Statistically speaking, the Mountaineers should be presented with another opportunity through the air on Saturday as No. 16 Kansas State (4-1, 4-0) comes calling at noon at Milan Puskar Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Despite their success so far this season, the Wildcats have given up their fair share of passing yards, ranking ninth out of 10 Big 12 teams at 268.8 yards allowed per contest. But by the same token, Kansas State’s seven interceptions lead the league and the Wildcats are tied for 10th nationally. Two of those picks have been returned for a touchdown.
Balls bouncing off a WVU receiver’s hands could lead to disaster against the ball-hawking Wildcats, but thinking about those kinds of things isn’t likely to help the Mountaineers become more sure-handed by Saturday. Brown stressed the importance of work, routine and the process in finding improvement moving forward.
“What we talk about is catch percentage, we want to be at 90 percent,” Brown said. “I think that’s a realistic goal — you want to catch nine out of 10. That’s the way we approach practice and that’s our expectation.
“We probably didn’t hit that Saturday, but it’s such a results-based deal. We try to build into our kids about the process and not necessarily about the results.”