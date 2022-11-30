The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — After calls for his firing amid a losing season and the dismissal of athletic director Shane Lyons, Neal Brown will remain as West Virginia’s football coach.

The announcement came Wednesday evening from Rob Alsop, WVU vice president for strategic initiatives and interim athletics director, hours after the announcement the school had hired Wren Baker as its next director of athletics.

Jared MacDonald is HD Media’s West Virginia University Athletics content coordinator. Email jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

