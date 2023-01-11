ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Kylee Bruce is a talker on the basketball court.
She’s not a trash talker, but a communicator who directs her Fairland High School teammates in games and practices.
“Kylee is our emotional leader,” Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said of the 5-foot-10 junior center/forward. “We count on Kylee to have the juice, and she always brings it. She’s the best communicator on our team, which probably makes her our best defender.”
Bruce has helped the Dragons to a 13-0 record, 9-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference, this season after a trip to the Elite Eight in 2023. Bruce’s statistics — 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game — reflect her versatility. Fairland features a deep, talented roster full of college prospects. That abundance of star power leads to no one dominating that stat sheet.
Bailey Russell leads in scoring and 3-point percentage, Addison Godby in steals, assists and free throws made, Bree Allen in rebounds and Bruce in blocks. None of those leaders is Tomi Hinkle, a senior all-stater who signed with Tiffin University.
“We don’t worry about the leading scorer,” Bruce said. “There are other ways to make a difference. Isa (Taliaferro), Kam (Barnitz), Reece (Barnitz) and I aren’t always the leading scorer, but we make an impact. Even our JV provides energy, supports us and is there every day in practice. You know they don’t want to play against us, but they push us and challenge us to be better. They’re the base of the team, too.”
Bruce said she doesn’t care about statistics. Buchanan said he loves that.
“I’ve never had a college coach ask about stats,” the veteran coach said. “They ask how is she off the court, does she have good grades, is she a good teammate, does she work hard in practice, does she show up in practice? Those are all things college coaches care about more than stats.”
Bruce said winning is more important than individual accolades.
“I don’t mind that at all,” Bruce said of six different players leading the team in scoring in various games this season. “We need people who are there to be there for the team, not just scoring. Everybody is like that on this team. They don’t worry about the stats. They’re not getting down on anybody. That could ruin the team and we don’t have that.”
Bruce said the Dragons have no egos. Russell, Godby and Taliaferro are major contributors as freshmen. Bruce said the upperclassmen, including seniors Hinkle and Reece Barnitz, don’t care what grade their teammates are in. She added that varsity players work with middle schoolers in the offseason and know them well once they reach high school.
“Just because you’re a freshman doesn’t mean you have to get the balls every day or sit on the sideline and not play,” said Bruce, who added that she looked up to former Fairland stars Allie Marshall and Kelsie Warnock. “We try to include them in everything. We don’t think of them as freshmen or sophomores, they’re players.”
Off the basketball court, Bruce enjoys reading a variety of genres. She also plays volleyball and helped Fairland to a co-Ohio Valley Conference championship this fall. One of Bruce’s most-cherished memories came off the court when during an eighth-grade trip to Washington she laid a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
“It was an honor, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Bruce, whose brother Killian is in the military.
Bruce is drawing attention from NCAA Division II college recruiters. Ursuline and Malone are among several schools courting her.
“Kylee’s going to be a steal for a college program because she’s so personable,” Buchanan said. “She’ll fit right in wherever she goes.”
Bruce said she looks forward to playing in college. She hasn’t decided on a major.
“I want to be successful and independent,” Bruce said. “I don’t want to be the kid who gets out of college and relies on her parents for money. I want to buy them stuff.”
Bruce said she’s confident Fairland can reach the Final Four for the first time since back-to-back appearances in 2014 and 2015.
“All the way,” Bruce said of how far the Dragons can go. “We moved up a division (from III to II), but we can make it all the way if we put in the work we need to put in.”