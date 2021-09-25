COLUMBUS -- J.D Brumfield ran for two touchdowns to help Fairland (4-1) defeat Columbus South 22-14 Friday night in high school football.
The Dragons and Bulldogs (4-2) hastily arranged the game on Thursday after each unexpectedly found itself with an open date because of cancelations because of COVID-19 concerns. Fairland was supposed to play Gallia Academy at home.
Fairland took an 8-0 lead when Brumfield scored from the 1-yard line and Brycen Hunt threw a 2-point conversion pass to Peyton Jackson with 8:35 left in the first quarter. The Dragons extended the lead to 15-0 at 4:34 of the first period when Jackson hit Steeler Leep with a 30-yard TD pass and Alec Bruce kicked the extra point.
Columbus South, a Division III school averaging 52.2 points per game, rallied within 15-8 by halftime and 15-14 by the end of the third quarter. Brumfield, though, scored on a 5-yard run and Bruce kicked the extra point with 9:11 left to give the Division VI Dragons the victory.
PORTSMOUTH 42, COAL GROVE 20: Drew Roe threw for 214 yards and four touchdowns to pace the Trojans by the Hornets at the Trojan Coliseum.
Roe hit Donavan Carr with TD passes for 32 and 56 yards before scoring on a 10-yard run as Portsmouth took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Roe then passed to Jayden Duncan for a 4-yard touchdown to make it 28-0.
Steven Simpson scored from the 31 to pull Coal Grove within 28-6 by halftime. Portsmouth, though, squashed the Hornets' comeback hopes when Amare Johnson ran 5 yards for a touchdown at 10:13 of the third quarter.
Roe finished 16 of 20. Carr caught four passes for 119 yards. Chase Hall carried 30 times for 117 yards for Coal Grove.
COAL GROVE 0 6 6 8 — 20
PORTSMOUTH 21 7 7 7 — 42
P — Carr 32 pass from Roe (Roth kick)
P -- Carr 56 pass from Roe (Roth kick)
P -- Roe 10 run (Roth kick)
CG -- Simpson 31 run (run failed)
P -- Johnson 5 run (Roth kick)
CG -- Hall 1 run (run failed)
P -- Pendleton 15 pass from Roe (Roth kick)
CG -- Hall 2 run (Hicks pass from Mannon)
ASHLAND 53, BOURBON COUNTY 14: Bailey Thacker completed 14 of 15 passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tomcats (3-3) to a triumph over the Colonels (2-3) at Putnam Stadium.
Vinincio Palladino carried 10 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Ricky Padron caught two touchdown passes.
RACELAND 32, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Logan Lundy threw three touchdown passes to Connor Hughes as the host Rams beat the Musketeers in the Iron Bowl.
Lundy completed 17 of 24 passes for 206 yards. Noah Wallace ran for 102 yards on 15 attempts. Hughes caught eight passes for 103 yards.
GREENUP COUNTY 0 0 0 0 -- 0
RACELAND 0 13 13 6 -- 32
R -- Hughes 29 pass from Lundy (kick failed)
R -- Hughes 11 pass from Lundy (Ison kick)
R -- Hayes 28 pass from Lundy (Ison kick)
R -- Farrow 2 run (kick failed)
R -- Wallace 2 run (kick failed)
DAYTON 42, FAIRVIEW 8: The Greendevils (3-3) outrushed the Eagles 337-52 in a victory in Westwood, Kentucky. Fairview fell to 0-6. Isaiah Lovins ran for 99 yards for Dayton.
Golf
GALLIA WINS OVC: Gallia Academy broke Fairland's four-year stranglehold on Ohio Valley Conference golf championships Friday with a victory at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club.
Fairland's Landon Roberts shot 75 to take medalist honors. Coal Grove finished third.
Volleyball
BOYD COUNTY 3, FAIRVIEW 0: The Lions swept the Eagles 25-17, 25-19, 25-20 in Cannonsburg, Kentucky, to to improve to 15-1. Fairview is 19-7.