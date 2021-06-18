BARBOURSVILLE — The Ona-Milton 8-10-year-old baseball all-stars earned a spot in the West Virginia state Little League tournament on Thursday with a 15-1 win over Huntington at Barboursville Park.
OMLL is one of two teams that will represent District 1 at the state tournament in Shinnston and Fairmont scheduled to begin on July 8.
Huntington won twice in the district tournament and still has a chance to earn its way into the state tournament but will have to face host Barboursville in the district runner-up game scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m.
Barboursville defeated Wayne County Little League 19-0 in three innings in Thursday’s first game, a matchup of two teams in the elimination bracket.
Ona-Milton defeated Huntington with a no-hitter through five innings from pitcher Zander Brumfield who also tossed a one-hitter on Sunday in a 15-1 win over Barboursville.
“Well, I was just trying to throw strikes every time I could,” said the 9-year-old Brumfield.
Huntington managed six base runners against Brumfield with two of those reaching on a pair of errors by the Ona-Milton defense. Brumfield walked five but also struck out seven hitters, including four in a row between the second and third innings.
The first strike out came in the first inning against Huntington’s Noah Fisher with runners at second and third. After a ground out to begin the bottom of the second, he struck out the final two Huntington hitters in that inning, then struck out the first two batters he faced in the third.
Huntington cracked the scoreboard in the fourth inning after Coen White scored with a bases loaded walk by Collin Childers off of Brumfield. Brumfield, however, struck out his final batter to end the inning.
Jake Casto pitched the fifth inning to close out the victory.
Offensively, Ona-Milton touched up Huntington for 11 hits in the game.
Jayden Smith was 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs in the leadoff spot while the two-hole hitter, Bo Asbury, singled twice and walked while driving in three runs.
Micah Nicely, batting seventh in the lineup, was 2 for 3 with two singles and two RBIs.
Ona-Milton head coach Brian Hess said his team is used to winning.
“Actually, this team went undefeated in the 2019 season when they were all 8-year-olds,” Hess said. “They won every single game they played, won the district, added a few more kids and they’re pitching was dominating the last two games.”
Huntington coach Matt White said he and his team understand that a win over Barboursville on Saturday still puts it in contention for the state tournament.
“We got a team we think can compete and we hope to see these guys again at the state tournament,” said White.
Huntington reached the district championship with a 22-7 win over Ceredo-Kenova to open the tournament, then followed that with a 33-6 win over Hite-Saunders on Sunday.
ONA-MILTON 332 12 — 15 11 2
HUNTINGTON 000 10 — 1 1 2
Brumfield, Casto (5) and Smith; Hurley, Johnson (2), Moss (4), Ottaviano (5) and James.
Hitting: (O-M) Asbury 2-3 3 RBI; (H) Moss 1-3.