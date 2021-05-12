ONA -- Cabell Midland coach Tracy Brumfield won his 350th game Tuesday when the Knights defeated Capital 14-4 in high school baseball.
The Cougars jumped to a 3-0 lead, but Cabell Midland struck for five runs in the fourth to take a lead it never relinquished.
Logan Lingenfelter struck out nine in five innings to earn the win. Carson Wilson went 3 for 4 with a home run and three runs batted in. Cory Sweeney drove in three runs. Drew Elkins and Clay Holmes each stole three bases. Owen Moore and Chris Crowder each were 2 for 3 for Capital.
CAPITAL 201 001 -- 4 5 4
CABELL MIDLAND 005 342 -- 14 9 2
Kirkpatrick and Moore; Lingenfelter and Ball, Sowards.
Hitting: (C) Moore 2-3, Crowder 2-3; (CM) Wilson 3-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Sweeney 3 RBI, Holmes 3 SB, Elkins 3 SB.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 3, RIPLEY 1: Trent Dearth had two hits and two RBI to lead the Highlanders past the visiting Vikings. Hayden Mattison had two hits. Mason McGinnis earned the win.
FAIRLAND 4, PORTSMOUTH 1: The Dragons rallied past the Trojans in a Blaze of glory.
Blaze Perry hit a bases-loaded triple in the sixth inning to lead Fairland to a come-from-behind victory over the Trojans at Roger Snyder Field. The Dragons (13-6) had done little against Portsmouth pitcher Daewin Spence, who was coming off a perfect game against Coal Grove in his last start, and trailed 1-0 through five innings. The Trojans led thanks to Zach Roth driving in Hayden Yerardi in the fourth. The Dragons, though, touched Spence for four runs in the sixth, with Perry's hit being the big blow.
Alex Rogers earned the win, striking out six, walking three and allowing five hits in six innings. Tyler Sammons earned a save. Spence went 2 for 2 and stole two bases.
PORTSMOUTH 000 100 0 -- 1 6 0
FAIRLAND 000 004 x -- 4 6 2
Spence and Yerardi; Rogers, Sammons (7) and Cummings.
Hitting: (P) Spence 2-2; (F) Perry 3B 3 RBI, Trevathan 2B.
IRONTON 8, NORTHWEST 0: Ashton Duncan and Trevor Kleinman combined on a no-hitter as the Fighting Tigers (19-5) beat the visiting Mohawks.
Duncan pitched the first four innings and struck out five to earn the win. Kleinman fanned eight in three innings and went 2 for 3 with two RBI. Cameron Deere went 2 for 3. Cole Freeman and Ryan Ashley drove in two.
NORTHWEST 000 000 0 -- 0 0 3
IRONTON 401 012 x -- 8 9 1
Akimoto and Tackett; A. Duncan, Kleinman (5) and Freeman.
Hitting: (I) Deere 2-3 2B, Freeman 2 RBI, Sloan 2B, Kearns 3B 2 RBI, Kleinman 2-3 2 RBI, Ashley 2 RBI.
IRONTON ST. JOE 11, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 1: Drew Brown won his first career start as the Flyers beat the Royals in Ashland. J.C. Damron went 3 for 3 and Blake Stuntebeck 2 for 2 for Ironton St. Joe (14-5).
IRONTON ST. JOE 112 142 -- 11 8 1
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 010 000 -- 1 2 9
Brown, Sheridan (5) and M. Mahlmeister; Justice, Blevins (6) and Hensley.
Hitting: (ISJ) Stuntebeck 2-2, Damron 3-3.
GALLIPOLIS 8, POINT PLEASANT 5: Trent Johnson and Bode Wamsley each smacked two hits and drove in two runs to pace the Blue Devils (13-10) by the host Big Blacks (11-4). Cole Hines also had two hits. Joel Beattie had three hits, including a home run, and three RBI for Point Pleasant. Wyatt Wilson had two hits. Colten Roe was the winning pitcher.
SOUTHERN SWEEPS REBELS: The Tornadoes (11-6) defeated guest South Gallia 12-0 and 8-3. Lance Stewart was the winner in the opener, in which Will Wickline, Jacob Milliron, Josiah Smith and Stewart had two hits apiece. Smith and Wickline each drove in three. Smith earned the win in the nightcap as Brayden Otto drove in two runs on two hits. Milliron had three RBI.
MEIGS 12, FEDERAL HOCKING 1: Andrew Dodson and Joey Porter each were 2 for 3 as the Marauders (10-8) defeated the Lancers (11-11) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Alex Pierce was the winning pitcher.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 9, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 4: Kyle Winston drove in two runs and was the winning pitcher as the homestanding Tartans (3-15) beat the Royals. Kevin Billings had two RBI.
RAVENSWOOD 7, WAHAMA 2: Drew Hunt pitched the Red Devils (1-8) past the White Falcons (4-7) in Mason, West Virginia.
Softball
SOUTH CHARLESTON 7, HUNTINGTON HIGH 6: The Black Eagles scored in the bottom of the eighth to nip the Highlanders. Tori Wells went 3 for 4 with three RBI for South Charleston. Genevieve Potter went 4 for 4 and Emily Ross 2 for 4. Lexi Black drove in two runs for Huntington High.
RACELAND 11, ASHLAND 7: The Rams (18-6) won their sixth straight as Kierston Smith went 2 for 4 against the host Kittens (9-9). Davanna Grubb was the winning pitcher. Lauren Spears smashed a pair of three-run homers for Ashland.
WHEELERSBURG SWEEPS: The Pirates (20-1) clinched their sixth consecutive Southern Ohio Conference Division II title with victories of 20-0 and 17-1 over Eastern-Pike.
Andi Jo Howard hurled a perfect game in the opener. Boo Sturgill hit a home run. Hailey Conn was the winner in the nightcap.
SOUTH GALLIA SPLITS: The Rebels defeated Southern 5-3 in the first game of a doubleheader, then lost 12-3 in the second. Jessie Rutt earned the win in the opener.
INDEPENDENCE 6, POINT PLEASANT 4: Chloe Hart's two-run single in the eighth inning game the Patriots a triumph over the host Big Blacks. Havin Roush led Point Pleasant with three hits.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 10, FAIRVIEW 7: Mia Caldwell hit a two-run homer and drove in three to lift the host Tartans over the Eagles. Felicia Smith had two hits for Sciotoville East.
WINFIELD 11, HURRICANE 2: Junior Kennedy hit a grand slam and drove in five as the Generals (9-1) beat the host Redskins (4-10). Alivia Meeks hit a two-run homer and Ryan Wolf had two hits for Hurricane.
PORTSMOUTH 11, MANCHESTER 1: The Trojans (19-7) set a program record for victories by trouncing the guest Greyhounds. The previous record was 18 in 2000. Emily Cheatham went 4 for 4 with two RBI. Madison Perry was 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBI. Olivia Dickerson and winning pitcher Faith Phillips each went 2 for 3.