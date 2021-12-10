SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- South Point outscored visiting Ironton 25-17 in the second half in a 36-27 victory Thursday in girls high school basketball.
The Pointers led 11-10 at halftime. Karmen Bruton then scored 14 of her game-high 19 points in the final 16 minutes as South Point (2-3 overall, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference) pulled away.
Evan Williams led the Fighting Tigers (3-3, 2-2) with 10 points.
IRONTON 1 9 11 6 -- 27: Deer 0, E. Williams 10, Carpenter 2, C. Cecil 9, K. Williams 1, Morgan 3, White 2.
SOUTH POINT 7 4 15 10 --36: Jones 1, Ermalovich 0, Hall 7, Mitchell 6, Green 0, Saddler 1, Bruton 19, Staley 2.
FAIRLAND 59, GALLIA ACADEMY 24: Bree Allen scored 18 points, 13 in the first half, as the Dragons (4-1 overall, 4-0 OVC) pummeled the Blue Angels (3-5, 0-4) in Centenary, Ohio. Tomi Hinkle and Kylee Bruce scored 15 points each. Bruce grabbed 15 rebounds. Kenya Peck led Gallia Academy with 15 points.
FAIRLAND 14 19 21 6 -- 59: R. Barnitz 2, Salyer 3, Allen 18, Hinkle 15, K. Barnitz 2, Byers 2, Taylor 2, Bruce 15, Black 0, Spencer 0.
GALLIA ACADEMY 4 4 9 7 -- 24: Griffin 4, Reed 3, Hammond 2, Peck 15, Wilcoxon 0, Wilson 0, Patterson 0, Hout 0.
COAL GROVE 57, CHESAPEAKE 43: Kaleigh Murphy scored 23 points and Kelsey Fraley 10 as the host Hornets (5-2 overall, 3-1 OVC) beat the Panthers. Kate Ball led Chesapeake with 23 points. Brooklyn McComas chipped in 13.
COAL GROVE 19 16 9 15 -- 57: Fraley 10, Holmes 6, Deeds 0, Noel 2, Au. Hicks 0, Murphy 23, Harmon 14, Keeton 2.
CHESAPEAKE 11 12 6 14 -- 43: Pauley 5, Isaacs 0, Duncan 2, Webb 0, McComas 13, Ball 23, Hicks 0, Fuller 0.
SYMMES VALLEY 58, GREEN 35: Kylee Thompson scored 19 points and Jordan Ellison 13 as the Vikings (5-3 overall, 3-1 Southern Ohio Conference) beat the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Anna Knapp scored 15 points and Kasey Kimbler 11 for Green.
RUSSELL 65, ROWAN COUNTY 49: Shaelyn Steele scored 40 points, grabbed six rebounds and issued four assists as the Red Devils beat the Valkyries in the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament. Campbell Jachimczuk scored 11 points for Russell.
ROCK HILL 52, PORTSMOUTH 42: Hazley Matthews scored 18 points and Hope Easterling 12 to help the Redwomen (4-1 overall, 3-1 OVC) defeat the host Trojans (2-4, 1-3). Daysha Reid scored 24 points and Emily Cheatham 10 for Portsmouth.
IRONTON ST. JOE 41, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 26: Bella Whaley scored 17 of her 22 points in the second half as the Flyers pulled away from the Panthers at the Family Life Center in Ironton. Gracie Damron scored nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Ironton St. Joe (2-3 overall, 2-2 SOC). Kyleigh Oliver led Portsmouth Clay (0-6, 0-4) with 11 points.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 6 3 10 7 -- 26: Bazler 6, Cassidy 6, Lovert 0, Loop 0, Everman 2, Jenkins 0, Oliver 11, McCoy 1.
IRONTON ST. JOE 5 11 18 7 -- 41: Damrono 9, Philabaun 2, Unger 6, Litton 2, Sheridan 0, Whaley 22, Weber 0, Wilds 0, Weber 0.
WHEELERSBURG 51, PORTSMOUTH WEST 46: The Pirates won their 48th consecutive Southern Ohio Conference game as Alaina Keeney scored 22 points in West Portsmouth, Ohio. Lexie Rucker scored 13 points for Wheelersburg (5-0 overall, 4-0 SOC). Abby Adkins led the Senators with 12 points. Lexie Deaver scored 11.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sporting events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.