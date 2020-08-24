As a freshman football player at the University of Kentucky, Ryan Bryant understands that patience is a key to success.
Bryant waited 18 months for this chance. Not to play, but to donate his hair to Wig for Kids, an organization that helps cancer patients.
“It makes me happy knowing that someone who can’t grow hair is going to change their life hopefully,” said Bryant, who played at Ironton and Ashland high schools. “It’s going to make them a lot happier, give them a lot of confidence, that’s all I’m looking for.”
Bryant said he thought about his little sister, what it would be like if she fell ill.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Cabell Midland girls basketball star Autumn Lewis visited Mount St. Mary’s University.
Spring Valley offensive lineman Bryce Biggs received a scholarship offer from Holy Cross. Wheelersburg boys basketball star Carter McCorkle committed to Marietta College. St. Albans softball player Gracie Payne committed to West Virginia Wesleyan.
Centre College offered Chesapeake basketball star Maddie Ward. South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton was offered by Nebraska. Poca basketball all-stater Isaac McKneely received an offer from Indiana. Kentucky Christian offered Johnson Central girls basketball guard Sammi Sites.
OVC VOLLEYBALL: Coal Grove, Fairland and Gallia Academy won scrimmages in the Ohio Valley Conference volleyball preview Saturday.
Coal Grove defeated Rock Hill, 2-0. Fairland beat Portsmouth, 2-0. Gallia Academy topped Rock Hill, 2-0. Chesapeake and South Point split two games.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Ashland golfer Kate Hanni shot 2-under-par, 70, to win medalist honors at the Bluegrass Invitational in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.
Ironton running back Trevor Carter was rated a four-star player and the No. 74 player in the class of 2023 by 247Sports. Carter was rated the No. 2 player in Ohio. Former Huntington St. Joe girls basketball player Imani Hickman transferred to Huntington High.
Wahama picked up a football game at former Tri-Valley Conference rival Federal Hocking on Sept. 4. Oak Hill (Ohio) filled its football open date Friday with a game at St. Clairsville. Because Logan County schools currently are prohibited from playing sports because of their COVID-19 status, Poca has replaced its week one opponent Chapmanville with Wheeling Central.