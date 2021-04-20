FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio -- Ironton St. Joe baseball coach Greg Bryant won his 250th game Monday as the Flyers walloped Green 14-1.
Jackson Rowe was 2 for 3 with two runs batted in for Ironton St. Joe (8-1 overall, 5-0 Southern Ohio Conference). Jimmy Mahlmeister went 2 for 5 and Mark Hodges drove in two. Blake Stuntebeck was the winning pitcher and had three RBI.
Green's highlight came in the second inning when first baseman Dustin Sprouse caught a line drive, stepped on first, then threw to second to complete a triple play.
IRONTON ST. JOE 020 035 4 -- 14 13 4
GREEN 001 000 0 -- 1 4 8
Stuntebeck, M. Mahlmeister (6) and M. Mahlmeister, Brown (6); Singleton, Sprouse (6), Thompson (7) and Sanders.
Hitting: (ISJ) J. Mahlmeister 2-5, Rowe 2-3 3 RBI, Stuntebeck 3 RBI, M. Mahlmeister 2-3, Hodges 2 RBI.
IRONTON 16, SOUTH POINT 0: Nate Bias went 4 for 5 and drove in five runs to lead the Fighting Tigers (11-3 overall, 6-1 Ohio Valley Conference) to a victory over the Pointers (1-12, 0-7).
Cole Freeman was 3 for 4 with three runs batted in. Jacob Sloan went 2 for 2 with three RBI, John Wylie was 2 for 2 and Ryan Ashley drove in two. Sloan was the winning pitcher. Ironton led 5-0 after one inning, then scored 11 runs in the second inning. The Tigers finished with 15 hits and with the victory moved into a tie with Fairland for first place in the OVC.
SOUTH POINT 000 00 -- 0 2 0
IRONTON 5(11)0 0 x -- 16 15 0
McCallister, Haney (2), Runyon (3) and Chapman, Harris (4); Sloan, Freeman (3), Ashley (5) and Bias.
Hitting: (I) Wylie 2-2, Sloan 2-2 3 RBI, Sloan 2-2 3 RBI, Ashley 2B 2 RBI, Freeman 3-4 3 RBI, Bias 3-4 5 RBI.
GALLIA ACADEMY 5, FAIRLAND 3: The Blue Devils jumped to a 5-0 lead and beat the Dragons in Centenary, Ohio.
Colton Roe earned the win and went 2 for 3. Grant Bryan went 3 for 4 with two RBI for Gallia Academy. Dalton Mershon picked up a save. Dacoda Chapman and Cooper Cummings each were 2 for 4 for Fairland.
FAIRLAND 000 001 2 -- 3 9 2
GALLIA ACADEMY 003 200 x -- 5 7 1
Rodgers, Kiritsy (5) and Cummings; Roe, Mershon (7) and Hines.
Hitting: (F) Chapman 2-4 2B, Cummings 2-4; (GA) Bryan 3-4 2 RBI, Roe 2-3.
BOYD COUNTY 5, ASHLAND 4: Brad Newsome singled in Jonny Stevens with the winning run in the eighth inning to give the Lions a walk-off victory over the Tomcats in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Winning pitcher Jacob Vanover smacked a game-tying two-run double in the seventh as Boyd County (10-0) rallied from a 4-0 deficit. Vanover finished 2 for 3, as did Ashland's Ryan Atkins.
SYMMES VALLEY 21, WESTERN-PIKE 2: Freshman Brayden Webb went 5 for 5 with a home run and eight RBI as the Vikings (9-1 overall, 5-1 SOC) pounded the Indians in Latham, Ohio. Eli Patterson went 2 for 3 with two RBI and Logan Justice homered for Symmes Valley. Tanner McComas earned the win.
WHEELERSBURG WINS TWO: Wheelersburg beat South Webster 20-1, then routed Eastern-Pike 13-1 to improved to 11-2 overall, 7-1 in the SOC.
Hunter Thomas was the winning pitcher against the Jeeps. Braden Horr earned the win over the Eagles.
RACELAND WINS TWO OF THREE: Kirk Pence went 2 for 5 with four RBI and three runs scored to lead the Rams (9-4) past Lewis County 13-4 in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Colton Holmes drove in three runs and Drew Burke and Jakob Holtzapfel two each for Raceland. Connor Hughes went 2 for 2. Jake Heighton was the winner. Kyran Ferguson went 3 for 3 for Lewis County (3-8).
Burke smashed a grand slam to lift the visiting Rams to a 13-3 win over Ashland. Holtzapfel homered and drove in four. Pence, Hughes and Parker Fannin had two hits apiece. Cameron Pullen earned the win. NeShawn Peppers had two hits and two RBI for the Tomcats (3-5).
Tate Lakin struck out 15 and pitched a one-hitter as Pikeville (6-6) beat Raceland 3-0. Lakin also had two hits. Patrick Jones went 3 for 3.
Softball
ROCK HILL 11, CHESAPEAKE 3: Kylee Howard hit two home runs and Makenzie Hanshaw one as the the Redwomen beat the Panthers in Pedro, Ohio. Howard went 3 for 4 with three RBI. Tabby Miller was 2 for 4 and Emmi Stevens and Kaylee Gillespie each were 2 for 3. Howard picked up the win.
CHESAPEAKE 102 000 0 -- 3 4 2
ROCK HILL 111 503 -- 11 12 1
Bowman and Bishop; Howard and Hanshaw.
Hitting: (C) Bowman 2-3; (RH) Howard 3-4 2 HR 3 RBI, Hanshaw HR, Miller 2-4, Stevens 2-3 3B, Gillespie 2-3 3B.
WHEELERSBURG 11, ASHLAND 5: The Pirates (10-1) scored six runs in the sixth to pull away from the host Kittens.
Rylie Hughes went 2 for 4 with four RBI for Wheelersburg. Sydney Skiver drove in two and Macee Eaton and Boo Sturgill each had two hits. Andi Jo Howard was the winning pitcher. Jaedon Boggs, Camryn Cassidy and Kenzi Robinson had two hits apiece for Ashland (4-6). Robinson drove in two runs. Lauren Spears homered and had two RBI.
Boys basketball
COVENANT 66, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 44: Sutton Roten came off the bench to score 15 points and grab 13 rebounds as the Eagles beat the Saints in Huntington. His brother, Samuel, scored 12 points as Covenant clinched its third consecutive winning season and finished 8-6. J.J. Fox led Heritage Christian with nine points.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 11 5 8 20 -- 44: Carr 8, Fox 9, E. Fry 2, T. Fry 2, Brittingham 3, Shirley2, Carpenter 6, Rhodes 5, H. Queen 5, B. Queen 2.
COVENANT 24 18 12 12 -- 66: Tu. Lingenfelter 6, Su. Roten 15, Sa. Roten 12, Farley 7, Roberts 8, Belstein 3, Scarberry 8, Hagley 3, Tr. Lingenfelter 4.