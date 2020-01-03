ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland head coach Jon Buchanan reached his 200th win on Thursday as his Dragons girls basketball team picked up a 69-45 victory over the visiting Rock Hill Redwomen.
“Obviously it’s special, but really the thing about 200 wins is that you had some really good players and some really good coaches around you,” Buchanan said.
Harlie Lyons filled in the players’ part of that equation with 25 points including 16 during a third quarter in which Fairland (6-6 overall, 6-1 Ohio Valley Conference) took control of the game.
Rock Hill (2-8, 0-7) started the first quarter down 13-7 then rallied to tie the game on a field goal by Aleigha Matney, who had six points in that period.
The Redwomen then built an eight-point advantage, 22-14, with 3:22 to go before halftime.
The Dragons then battled back to pull within a tie at 26-26 with 20 seconds to go in the first half, but the Redwomen scored the final four points of the second quarter to take a 30-26 lead into the locker room.
It was all Fairland after that.
The Dragons’ defense held Rock Hill to four points in the third period and behind Lyons stormed to a 56-34 lead heading into the final period. Fairland’s 30 points that period was four more than it had scored the entire first half.
Fairland led 69-39 with 2:29 to play in the game, while Rock Hill scored the final six points down the stretch to set the final score.
Lucy Simpson paced the Redwomen with 15 points, 10 coming in the first half. For Fairland, Lyons was the high scorer, but she had help as Jenna Stone scored 20 points on 3-of-4 shooting from behind the 3-point arc.
Buchanan credited Lyons’ confidence with her second-half performance.
“She didn’t shoot it well in the first half, but we know what she can do,” Buchanan said. “I’m not surprised for her to make open shots. As a coach you just want to instill that your worth is not determined by a missed shot. If you’re missing shots, it doesn’t mean you won’t make them in the end.”
Fairland has another non-conference game at 2 p.m. on Saturday when the Dragons visit Miami Trace, while Rock Hill will visit non-conference opponent Green on Saturday at 2 p.m.
ROCK HILL 13 17 4 11 — 45: McGray 4, Scott 2, Simpson 15, T. Pancake 3, Morris 3, Hanshaw 4, C. Pancake 3, Cade 4, Matney 7.
FAIRLAND 13 13 30 13 — Marshall 8, Lyons 25, Roland 2, King 2, Hinkle 7, Stone 20, Judge 2, Howard 5.