PEDRO, Ohio — Brody Buchanan of Fairland set a course record of 12:20.53 in winning the middle school boys individual championship at Rock Hill’s Run the Hill cross country meet Saturday.
Buchanan helped Fairland to the title with 23 points. Rock Hill finished with 33 points.
Nixon Snavely of Rock Hill finished second in 13:38.44, followed in the top five by teammate Dawson Lewis in 13:56.12, Fairland’s Owen Baker in 14:15.12 and the Dragons’ Weston Goff in 14:19.41.
Fairland also won the girls title, with 30 points. Symmes Valley was second with 40 and Coal Grove third with 50.
Riley Moran of Ironton St. Joe was the individual champion, finishing the 3,200-meter course in 15:20.75. Teammate Rachel Moran was runner-up in 16:48.97. Aubrey McClellan of Fairland placed third in 17:09.56, followed in the top five of the 24-runner field by Emma Ridenour of Symmes Valley in 17:11.50 and Kadence Ulrich of Fairland in 17:11.90.
Garrett Frazee of South Gallia won the boys high school division in 19:37.18. Noah Wood of Rock Hill placed second in 20:03.72 and his teammate Sam Simpson was third in 20:17.53. Elijah Dillon of Coal Grove finished fourth in 20:40.56, followed by Connor Blagg of Rock Hill in 20:50.38 to round out the top five in the 25-man, three-team field.
The host Redmen won the meet with 21 points. South Gallia was second with 44. Symmes Valley placed third with 63.
Rock Hill also won the girls title, with 20 points, followed by Fairland with 49 and Symmes Valley with 63.
Coal Grove’s Laura Hamm took the individual championship of the 21-runner field in 23:01.5. Camryn Miller of Rock Hill was second 23:23.88, followed in the top five by teammate Bella Evans in 24:32.84, Emma Marshall of Fairland in 25:14.97 and Brianna Reynolds of Rock Hill in 25:57.81
Football
MEIGS 39, RIVER VALLEY 12: Coulter Cleland passed for a school-record 391 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Marauders (2-0) to a victory over the Raiders Friday night.
Cleland, a junior, completed 24 of 36 passes.
Meigs took an 8-0 lead after Abe Lundy’s 3-yard touchdown run and Griffin Cleland’s 2-point conversion pass to Wyatt Hoover early in the second quarter.
River Valley (0-2) pulled within 8-6 when Justin Stump threw a 14-yard TD pass to Seth Bowman. Meigs, though, responded with a 21-yard scoring run by Lundy to lead 14-6 with 2:57 left until halftime. Coulter Cleland’s 62 run off a quarterback draw just before the half made it 20-6.
Coulter Cleland threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Hoover on the first possession of the second half to expand Meigs’ lead to 26-6.
River Valley came back with a 59-yard TD pass from Stump to Trae Russell to make it 26-12. Two plays later, Coulter Cleland threw a TD pass to Hoover.
McElroy caught eight passes for 114 yards. Stump was 9 for 14 for 145 yards.
On Friday, Meigs visits Nelsonville-York (0-2). River Valley entertains Vinton County (1-1).
WEIRTON MADONNA 50, WAHAMA 20: Santino Arlia threw for 400 yards an six touchdowns as the Blue Dons (1-0) walloped the White Falcons at East-West Stadium in Fairmont, West Virginia.
Wahama, which committed nine turnovers, trailed 22-12 before a quick three-touchdown burst made it 42-12 and put the game out of reach.
Arlia completed 19 of 34 passes. Lucky Pulice had 145 yards receiving. Michael Burdine caught 101 yards worth of passes.
Kase Stewart led the White Falcons with 11 yards rushing on 14 carries.