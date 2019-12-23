COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Buckeyes are a favorite treat for many around the holidays.
Nelsonville-York however left a bad taste in Coal Grove's mouth after its girls basketball team came into Dawson-Bryant High School Monday and handed the host Hornets a 50-31 loss.
The defeat was just the second overall for Coal Grove (5-2 overall, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference) that sits tied atop the OVC standings with Ironton.
The Buckeyes held Hornets' star Abbi Dillow to 16 points on 7-of-24 shooting from the floor. The Coal Grove junior came into the contest averaging 19.6 points per game, tops in the OVC.
Kaleigh Murphy chipped in 12 for the Hornets which trailed by nine at halftime, 28-19, but managed just 12 points in the second half.
Nelsonville-York (8-1) got 15 points from guard Mackenzie Hurd and 12 points from guard Grace Sinnott but also had nine points from forward center Hayley Hurd.
The size advantage of the Buckeyes played a big factor and helped Nelsonville-York dominate the glass on both ends.
"We're not a very big team," said Dillow, who herself ran into trouble going to the basket to find taller Buckeyes waiting for her.
Nelsonville-York also had the turnover advantage over the Hornets who appeared a step slower than its opponent.
Dillow scored the first basket of the game for a 2-0 Coal Grove lead, but a 9-0 run by the Buckeyes gave it an 11-2 advantage through 2:31 of the opening period when Murphy added her first field goal.
Dillow added her second bucket and Murphy completed a traditional 3-point play that pulled Coal Grove to within four at 13-9. Sinnot sank a jump shot from the right wing with five seconds left to give the visitors a six point lead at the end of the opening period.
The Buckeyes struggled from the field to open the second period but didn't allow Coal Grove to score in that frame until Dillow managed a field goal with 5:25 before halftime.
Dillow scored six of Coal Grove's 10 points in that quarter which ended on two free throws from Murphy that got the Hornets to 28-19 at the break.
Then Nelsonville put the game away in the third period.
The Hurd sisters scored the third period's first seven points, including a 3-pointer by Mackenzie Hurd that put the Buckeyes up 35-19 at the 5:06 mark.
NYHS closed out the third period with a 3-pointer by Alivia Speelman for a 42-38 lead and then built a 48-31 advantage through 6:01 of the fourth quarter.
Roach called a timeout and substituted his bench into the game while the Buckeyes held the ball to work off the game's final minutes.
Coal Grove will get a chance at redemption on Saturday when it hosts Fairview at 6 p.m.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 15 13 14 8 -- 50: Cantrell 5, Heller 5, Sinnott 12, M. Hurd 15, H. Hurd 9.
COAL GROVE 9 10 9 3 -- 31: Holmes 1, Dillow 16, Murphy 12, Harmon 2.