Reid Carrico has earned his stripes by shedding one.
When a freshman football player at Ohio State has sufficiently impressed the coaching staff in spring practice, the black stripe is removed from his helmet, revealing the scarlet stripe.
The former Ironton High School football star, now a Buckeye, has done just that.
Before this season, since 2012, just four players — Austin Mack, Tommy Togiai, Garrett Wilson and Zach Harrison — had lost their black stripes.
This spring, Carrico is joined by defensive end Jack Sawyer, wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. and running back TreVeon Harrison as freshmen to shed the black stripe.
“It’s an honor to be here,” Carrico said. “I want to thank all the coaches and everyone who has helped me.”
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound inside linebacker reportedly has turned in a stellar spring, despite being among the younger players in camp. He intercepted a pass in practice on Monday.
Carrico graduated from high school in December so he could enroll early and participate in spring drills.
A lifelong Buckeye fan, Carrico was the No. 5 linebacker prospect in the nation. He chose Ohio State from more than 30 offers, including those from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Michigan and LSU.
The Buckeyes lost their top four inside linebackers to graduation, leaving Teradia Mitchell and Dallas Gant as the leading returners at the position. Gant has missed spring ball with a foot injury, however, giving Carrico an opportunity to move up the depth chart, which features six other scholarship players at the position.
Ohio State played its spring game Saturday, but no tackling was allowed, limiting Carrico’s ability to show the 19,000 in attendance what he could do.