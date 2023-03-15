CHARLESTON -- For Greg Beals, the missed opportunities probably meant more than the missed relationships.
Squaring off against the program he'd directed the previous 12 seasons, Marshall's first-year coach saw his team limited to three hits on a sunny, but chilly Wednesday afternoon as the Herd fell to Ohio State 5-1 at GoMart Ballpark.
Buckeyes starter George Eisenhardt worked five strong innings and Matthew Graveline socked a solo home run in the second as Ohio State (9-6) took the early lead and protected it the rest of the way.
It had to be an unusual situation for Beals, who was named Marshall's coach in January after departing Ohio State, where his Buckeyes captured a pair of Big Ten championships and earned three NCAA Tournament bids. He was fired by Ohio State last May after averaging 29 wins a season from 2011-22.
"First of all, it's great,'' Beals said. "I love Marshall University and my short time here has been great, getting entrenched in the community of Huntington and this university with the group of young men on this team. ... We're growing together.
"Eighty percent of that (Ohio State) team over there, I recruited and had relationships with, and I love those guys ... I love student-athletes and there are student-athletes on both sides of the field today that I had love for. So it's good to see those guys play, but I wish we had beat 'em, kinda like playing your brother in the backyard. You love 'em, but you want to beat 'em, and we came up short today.''
Despite being held to just three hits, the Herd (8-6) had some chances, especially in the third, down 1-0, when it placed runners at second and third with none out and the top of the order coming up.
Daniel Carinci was hit by an Eisenhardt pitch and Chris Noble doubled to start that inning for Marshall, but two strikeouts and a liner snagged by Buckeyes first baseman Marcus Ernst halted the threat.
In all, Marshall wasted five runners in scoring position and had another thrown out at the plate.
"Losing's never fun,'' Beals said, "but you've got to learn from it. A couple things we need to learn from today's game is our situational hitting. We had runners on third base with less than two outs and didn't get guys in there. If we're able to get those two runs that were sitting there in the middle of the ball game, it's a different ball game and puts a little more pressure on them.''
The Herd got its lone tally in the sixth to make it 4-1. Luke Edwards walked with one out, stole second and -- after Gabriel Cabrera walked -- took third on a wild pitch. Reliever Wyatt Loncar threw a pitch that got away from catcher Cole Andrews for a passed ball, plating Edwards, but Cabrera also tried to score on the play and was thrown out by third baseman Nick Erwin, backing up Andrews' errant throw home.
Opportunities didn't come often against the Buckeyes, especially against Eisenhardt, who worked five shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out three with no walks. Reliever Nolan Clegg got the save, going the final 2 1-3 innings, issuing no walks and fanning three while permitting one hit. Ohio State fielders added a handful of solid defensive plays.
"We had some nice plays and George did a great job,'' Buckeyes coach Bill Mosiello said. "We had a little blip on the radar, relievers not throwing strikes for a little bit, but then Clegg was awesome and finished the game, attacked the strike zone.
"It was only (Eisenhardt's) second outing, so he was at 64 pitches, I think. We wanted to keep him under 70. You like to get him out of a good outing with some confidence, knowing that he'd done a great job.''
Ohio State bumped its advantage to 2-0 in the fifth on an RBI grounder by Trey Lipsey, scoring Josh McAlister, who had tripled. It became 4-0 in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Mitchell Okuley and a run-scoring single from Erwin. Henry Kaczmar added an RBI single in the eighth for OSU.
The Buckeyes now lead the all-time series against Marshall 8-2.
Beals opted to use nine pitchers Wednesday, mostly one per inning, in order to prepare his rotation for Friday's 7 p.m. Sun Belt opener against Appalachian State, also set for GoMart Ballpark, where the Herd is scheduled to play 13 games this season on the park's new artificial surface.
"You saw the whole pitching staff today,'' Beals said. "We got everybody an inning's work to be sharp and ready to go for the weekend.
"The real message (after the game) was the Sun Belt Conference starts on Friday. We had this preseason non-conference to learn and grow as a team, and all of our goals are absolutely sitting in front of us -- and they start on Friday.''
Ohio State 5, Marshall 1
Ohio State;010;012;010;--;5;9;0
Marshall;000;001;000;--;1;3;1
Eisenhardt, Loncar (6), J.Jones (7), Clegg (7) and Andrews; Adkisson, Pacella (2), Agemy (3), Heiner (4), Blevins (5), Schofield (6), Harlow (6), Weyrich (8), Capuano (9) and Noble; WP--Eisenhardt (1-0), Sv--Clegg (1). LP--Pacella (0-1).
Top hitters -- OSU: Andrews double; Graveline 2-4, HR, double; Erwin 2-4, RBI; McAlister triple; MU: Noble double