Cowboys Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during an NFL wild card game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday in Tampa, Fla.

 Chris O’Meara | The Associated Press

Former Marshall University quarterback Byron Leftwich was fired as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday.

The dismissal is part of several changes to the team’s coaching staff on both sides of the ball. Also leaving the staff are specialists coach Chris Boniol, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, offensive quality control coach Jeff Kastl, assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, senior offensive assistant Rick Christophel and outside linebackers coach Bob Sanders said they are retiring.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

