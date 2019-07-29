TREASURE COAST, Fla. — Buffalo Babe Ruth's 12U softball team got off to a hot start in their opener at the Babe Ruth World Series in Treasure Coast, Florida, on Sunday.
Buffalo defeated Los Altos (California), 10-0, in three innings at Halpatiokee Park.
The second inning is where Buffalo took control of the contest.
After plating a pair of runs in the first on a two-run single by Libby Saunders, Buffalo broke it open with four runs in the second, courtesy of a two-run single by Makenzie Dishman and a two-run double by Skyler Lawrence.
Dishman added more cushion in the third when she doubled and later scored on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 10-0.
Madison Pitts came on and shut down Los Altos at the plate, allowing just two hits while striking out six batters in three innings to get the win.
Buffalo takes on Winter Park (Florida) at 11 a.m. on Monday at Pineapple Park.