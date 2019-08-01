The Herald-Dispatch
TREASURE COAST, Fla. - The train of success has not slowed down for Buffalo Babe Ruth's 12U softball team.
On Wednesday, Buffalo again used a solid offensive performance to top Clermont (Florida), 6-1, to advance to the semifinals of the Babe Ruth World Series in Treasure Coast, Florida.
With the win, Buffalo takes on Hawaii at 9 a.m. on Thursday for the right to play in Friday's championship game.
Buffalo broke open the game in the bottom of the fourth inning when Madison Pitts delivered a two-run single that pushed the lead to 4-0 after Maddie Early had notched an RBI fielder's choice.
Buffalo then added to its lead in the bottom of the fifth when Kate Spry led off with a single before Skyler Lawrence was intentionally walked. Lexi Black followed with a single to score both that made it a 6-0 game.
Clermont decided to intentionally walk Lawrence despite the leadoff single because of Lawrence's power shown throughout the tournament.
On Wednesday, she started the scoring in the first inning when she belted a solo home run - her third of the tournament.
In addition to Lawrence's power, Black finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs.
Pitts and Alex Hill combined on a three-hitter to notch the win for Buffalo.