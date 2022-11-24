Martinsburg's Hudson Clement, center, hugs teammate Roman Pierson as the Bulldogs defeat Huntington in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
Huntington takes on Martinsburg in the West Virginia Class AAA state championship game Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling. The Highlanders suffered an unexpectedly lopsided loss, 62-21, in the game.
Martinsburg players celebrate as they defeat Huntington in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
Huntington takes on Martinsburg in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
Huntington takes on Martinsburg in the West Virginia Class AAA state championship game Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling. The Highlanders suffered an unexpectedly lopsided loss, 62-21, in the game.
Some might figure since Martinsburg lost two games this season, the Bulldogs must be vulnerable.
Huntington football coach Billy Seals laughed at that statement. Seals and the second-seeded Highlanders (11-1) entertain defending state champion and third-seeded Martinsburg (10-2) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the West Virginia Class AAA high school football state semifinals at Bob Sang Stadium.
The Bulldogs' losses were 34-3 to undefeated Virginia power Highland Springs and 36-35 to Ohio Division II playoff team Painesville Riverside (10-2).
Martinsburg comes in with the confidence of having beaten Huntington 62-21 in the 2021 state championship game in Wheeling. The winner of Saturday's game goes back to Wheeling Island Stadium to take on either No. 1 Parkersburg South (11-1) or No. 4 Hurricane (10-2) for the title next week.
The Bulldogs and Highlanders share one common foe. Martinsburg beat Jefferson 63-13 on Oct. 21. The Highlanders pounded the Cougars 51-7 on Saturday.
Martinsburg succeeded in pressuring Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow last year, and defensive end Aydin Fleming said that's the plan again. The Bulldogs intercepted Lochow five times.
"That game's been bothering me all year," Lochow said.
Fleming, though, said the Highlanders match up as well with the Bulldogs as anyone and he and his teammates on defense respect Huntington's speed.
Fleming averages six tackles per game. He and leading tackler Rashaad Reid, who has 77 stops, 20 for losses and 6.5 sacks, anchor a stout defense. Their play is important, as it was last week in a 21-3 triumph over Bridgeport.
"We controlled the line of scrimmage," Martinsburg coach Britt Sherman said. "Our linebackers did a good job filling the gaps."
Sherman said the Bulldogs will need a similar effort and to be able to run the ball against the Highlanders.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
