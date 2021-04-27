HUNTINGTON — The opportunity to play in the state tournament outweighs the daunting task that faces Martinsburg High School’s girls basketball team.
The eighth-seeded Bulldogs (8-4) face No. 1 seed Huntington High (13-1) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Class AAAA tournament quarterfinals at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Martinsburg was in Charleston last year, set to play Greenbrier East in the state tournament when the event was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. Ella Joseph, now a 5-foot-9 senior, said she thought the Bulldogs could have won the championship last year. Prosperity Stitt, a 5-8 senior, was part of that team. Stitt said she and her teammates are just as confident this year, even though they realize they are underdogs to the powerful Highlanders.
Huntington High, too, is confident. The Highlanders are on a three-game postseason winning streak during which they’ve pounded Capital 70-46, beaten fellow state tournament qualifier Cabell Midland 60-47 and clobbered Parkersburg South 41-12.
“I think we can win it,” said HHS senior guard Kaiti Swann, who has signed with Potomac State. “We play so well together.”
Highlander junior Imani Hickman agreed with Swann.
“We can win the state,” Hickman said. “We have a good team and everybody plays together.”
Huntington junior guard Dionna Gray, who owns at least seven major college scholarship offers, said a strength of the team is that no one is selfish and all work in unison.
On sheer talent alone, the Highlanders are a difficult opponent. Huntington High averages 72 points per game, with a high of 101 in a 60-point victory over Hurricane. HHS gives up 46.5 points per contest.
Martinsburg doesn’t possess Huntington High’s firepower, averaging 58.7 points per contest and surrendering 43.8. The Bulldogs, though, are talented and deep. McKenzie Joliffe, a 5-8 senior, averages 14 points per game. Olivia Mayer, a 5-8 junior averages 12 points per contest and Stitt chips in 10 per game. Joseph averages eight points a game.
Joliffe told the Martinsburg Journal that Huntington High is impressive on film.
“The team we’re playing, they look pretty good, but we’ll be ready and not let that bother us,” Joliffe said. “We’ve been practicing really hard, getting ready for the state tournament, and I feel we have a chance.”
The Bulldogs began the season slowly, starting 2-4. They lost to Jefferson twice and Frankfort and Musselman once each. They’ve since won six in a row, including wins of 56-37 and 65-51 over Musselman.
The Class AAAA portion of the tournament begins at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with No. 3 seed George Washington (13-3) taking on sixth seed Woodrow Wilson (13-4). At 1 p.m. Thursday, second-seeded and Mountain State Athletic Conference champion Cabell Midland (12-3) plays seventh seed Jefferson (12-0). No. 4 seed Morgantown (11-2) takes on fifth-seeded Wheeling Park (15-3) at 9 p.m. Thursday.
In Friday’s semifinals, the Huntington High-Martinsburg winner plays the Morgantown-Wheeling Park victor at 5:30 p.m., and the winner of the Cabell Midland-Jefferson game meets the team that emerges from the GW-Woodrow Wilson contest. The state championship game is set for 8 p.m. Saturday.