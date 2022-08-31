LOUISA, Ky. — Bryce Blevins hasn’t yet thrown a pitch for Marshall University’s baseball team, but already is paying dividends.
Blevins was influential in recruiting former Lawrence County High School teammate Will Lafferty to the Thundering Herd. Lafferty, a middle infielder, committed to Marshall this week. Lafferty called Blevins “basically a brother to me.”
“Marshall had always been one of my dream schools since I was a kid,” Lafferty said. “Being such a great program so close to home automatically made it one of my top picks.”
Lafferty met the Herd coaching staff and some players earlier this summer.
“They treated me like I was one of their own from the beginning,” Lafferty said.
The Bulldogs standout said he also considered Marietta College and West Virginia State, among other programs. Lafferty, who also plays basketball, said he plans to become an athletic trainer.
Lafferty offered advice for younger players who desire to play college ball.
“I would like to tell all the kids out there that anything is possible as long as you are willing to put the work in,” Lafferty said.
“The only limits you have are the ones you set for yourself. Never let anybody outwork you and take nothing for granted.”
Blevins signed with Marshall after a stellar senior season.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
