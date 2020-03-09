SPRING VOLLEYBALL: Grades 2-8 at Ceredo-Kenova Community Center. Sign up as a team or individual. Cost is $45. Games begin in April. Call 304-453-1121 or visit the C-K Community Center Facebook page.
COACHING CLASS: ASEP class for anyone interested in coaching a secondary-school sport March 7, 8 and 15 at Huntington High School. Register at www.wvssac.org.
SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT: The Jon A. Robertson Memorial Softball Tournament, The Rocket Challenge, is a slow-pitch tournament to be held at Huntington High School’s Cook-Holbrook baseball field. Entry fee will be $150 if paid in advance and $175 if paid the day of. Every team will be guaranteed at least two games. Unlimited home run tournament, hit your own .44 COR 400-pound compression softballs. For more information, call Brian Hankins at 304-417-4265.
NFHS/ACEP COACHING CLASS: ASEP coaching class April 5, 19 and 26 at Huntington High School for anyone interested in coaching a secondary sport. Register at www.wvssac.com
AAU BASKETBALL: West Virginia AAU Basketball Association has announced the dates for its 2020 state tournaments. Boys: April 3-5 for grades 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10, and May 1-3 for grades 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11, at George Washington High School. Girls: April 17-19 for grades 4, 6, 8, and 10, and April 24-26 for grades 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11 at Sissonville High School. For more information, visit www.wvaau.com or call 304-421-6318.
COACHES NEEDED: Chesapeake Youth Football League has coaching positions available. Anyone interested in coaching football should contact Nate Adkins at 304-710-6772 or Glen Dale Chapman at 304-633-5617. Those interested in coaching cheerleaders should contact Dawna White at 740-547-6301.
Send items to sports@hdmediallc.com.