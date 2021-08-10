CINCINNATI — During a recent 11-game stretch, the Cincinnati Reds went 7-4.
The bullpen, however, blew leads in three of those games. If the Reds finish a close second to the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central Division race or the San Diego Padres in the quest for the wildcard, fans likely will deem relief pitching as the culprit.
Since trading closer Raisel Iglesias to the Los Angeles Angels in the offseason, the Reds have used a closer-by-committee approach. Ten different hurlers have recorded at least one save, with Heath Hembree leading the way with eight. Hembree signed a minor league contract in late March and despite a 5.26 earned run average has emerged as the stopper, closing out all but two games in which he entered with a save opportunity. Hembree throws strikes. The downside to that is that he’s given up 10 home runs in 39 1/3 innings, a 2.29 per nine-inning rate.
Are fans right, however, in their consternation with the bullpen? Yes, 22 blown saves in 54 chances are damaging. The San Francisco Giants, though, have blown 21 saves opportunities and possess the best record in baseball. The world champion Los Angles Dodgers, in the thick of the playoff race, have blown 23. The American League Central-leading Chicago White Sox have blown 20. Brewers relievers have lost leads 22 times and Padres’ firemen 20.
Relievers are volatile. Amir Garrett was strong the last three seasons and stellar the last two. Hembree was solid his entire nine-year career until 2020.
Help arrived via a trade for Mychal Givens, who is 2 for 2 in save chances, and the return from injury of Michael Lorenzen (1 for 1) and Lucas Sims (7 for 9).
The least reliable late-game pitchers? A trio has four blown saves apiece — Sean Doolittle is 1 for 5, Tejay Antone 3 for 7 and Garrett 7 for 11. Garrett allows 2.18 homers and and 5.94 walks per nine innings. Doolittle keeps the ball in the park, but gives up more than one hit per inning. Antone has been effective in every area and appears to simply be the victim of the statistically unqualifiable “that’s baseball” bugaboo.
Cincinnati entered Tuesday’s play 5 1/2 games behind Milwaukee in the NL Central and 3 1/2 back of San Diego in the wild card hunt.
With more than three-fifths of the season gone, starting pitchers aren’t suddenly going to go deeper into games. The bullpen is going to be more crucial down the stretch. How manager David Bell uses the relief corps likely will be key. Expect more Lorenzen, Sims, Givens and Luis Cessa down the stretch, with Hembree still a frequent ninth-inning option.