HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University basketball coach Billy Donovan is the new coach of the Chicago Bulls.
“We are very pleased to welcome Billy and his family to the Chicago Bulls,” the team’s vice president Artura Karnisovas said in a release Tuesday.
“The success that he has sustained over the course of his coaching career puts him on a different level.”
Donovan coached at Marshall from 1994 through 1996, compiling record of 18-9 and 17-11 in his two seasons.
He left the Thundering Herd to coach the University of Florida and led the Gators to two national championships before taking over the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015. Donovan went 243-157 and made the playoffs all five seasons with the Thunder before stepping down on Sept. 8.
“We feel his ability to help his players reach their potential, both individually and collectively, will mesh well with our roster,” Karnisovas said.
“Whether as a player or as a coach, he has won everywhere his career has taken him, and we hope that will continue here in Chicago.”
The Bulls parted ways with coach Jim Boylen in August. The team finished the 2019-20 regular season with a record of 22-43 and did not qualify for the season restart in Orlando.